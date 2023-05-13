the example of “Book of passes”

Artificial intelligence has fully immersed itself in absolutely all areas. There is almost nothing left to explore, and obviously football was not going to be the exception. weeks ago, in BLACK RIVER RADIOthe creators of WIN Investments had discussed how people could start investing in the roundabout world, but the question remained as to what a useful use for AI could be on the green turf.

There is always one more story to tell. In this sense, Camila Manera, Co-founder and Director of Data at “Libro De Pases”, spoke with BLACK RIVER RADIO to tell a little about what his bet is about, which allows him to advise both players and football clubs and bring the parties together for the transfer period, perhaps one of the most important instances in professional sports when it comes to putting together a squad .

Q – Broadly speaking, what is “Book of Passes” about and why are we talking about one more instance in which we are crossed by the AI?

R – What we mainly do is connect players with clubs and agents in the world of football, and all the decisions in this regard are based on data and AI. We “empowered” ourselves with technology to make these dotted lines that are so difficult to connect, for example a player from Argentina with a club from the Middle East, easier. With data, statistical and personal information, we connect and make the market as efficient as possible.

Q – Regarding the platform, how many players and clubs are you working with?

R – Today we have more than 250 thousand players registered on the platform who are actively looking for opportunities, more than 180 clubs from all over the world and more than 2,400 agents. The community is extremely large and extensive, and we operate in over 40 countries today. Our strongest markets are Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and we are beginning to set foot in Brazil.

Q – Regarding AI, how is it getting fully into the world of sports? How do you analyze this development?

R – The reality is that we are in full transformation. I always say that I am a little grateful to ChatGPT, because it put AI at the center of a lot of debates because of what it caused. We had been working with this technology for some time, and the reality is that today it is used to make informed and difficult decisions, such as hiring a player from a club. Clubs are just integrating with technology, there is an adoption process that is on the rise but it is slow. In this sense, the most interesting thing is how we explain how to use technology, from which side, how we help them to use it, because we have it at our fingertips. I think that this part of training for the industry is going to be the key in the coming months.

Q – How does data collection and so on work in practice?

R – I will tell you a practical case. Today any player can enter the page or download the application, and load different information points. We focus a lot on seeing the player “in 360”, so we collect personal data, sports data, trajectory, videos, images, health, injuries, academic data, social networks… Everything to understand what the player is like and how he behaves. In parallel, we work with the clubs, and they ask us, for example, to look for a right-back with certain characteristics. This is where the AI ​​intervenes to find the best options, and then make the connections between player-agent-club.

Q – Does that AI only take the data uploaded by the player or agent; Or are you also looking for statistics from the FIFA website or other similar examples?

R – Excellent clarification. Today, on the internet, there are many sources of information. And we feed on that, but before adding it to the platform, we also validate all the data. It is a reality, and it happens in all industries, that there is a lot of data going around that is not always true. We have a team specialized in data validation and quality, and when we attest that the source is reliable and correct, then we incorporate them into the platform.

Q – Now, for example… There is a player prone to injury, perhaps with a worn knee. If he does not pass it in his report, can that information be found through the AI?

R – There we do draw on that complementary information. We always stop from the point of view of what information is valuable for the club in terms of hiring. Then the susceptibility of some players is also understood, who prefer not to show something out of fear; but the reality is that the more information the club has, the faster hiring will be. The club does the research beyond what we show as a platform, and therein lies our role to ease that process and make it easier.

Q – The issue of Big Data in sports, this constant information… Is it the common rule that clubs are already involved in this? Or are more clubs that see it from the side?

R – The positive thing is that today everyone is open and everyone understands the importance that this has in their structures. Afterwards, it depends on the management capacity, budget… We do not stop being in a country that has a lot of complexities. But today what we see is that everyone is open, everyone wants to change and understands the importance of this information and technology. There are many who may not be able to do it, but have it in their medium-term projects.

Q – How do you work in economic terms, in relation to income and benefits?

R – It’s good to be able to clear this up. All users who want to enter can access with a first free account. We do not charge players a subscription, our business model does not go that way. We do work like this with clubs and agents, who can access certain premium features if they want, contracting a monthly subscription to have all the mentioned tools.

Q – Finally, if someone wants to join, how can they do it?

R – You can enter librodepases.com, there are the contact networks and we will be able to answer all the questions and needs you have.

Listen to Camila Manera in dialogue with “Entre Redes”, from RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

