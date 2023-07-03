The Exciting Lineup of New Animations in July 2023: Atelier Ryza, Reincarnation without a Job, and More!

In July 2023, anime fans are in for a treat as a large number of new series will be making their debut. From game adaptations to sequels, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a look at the list of new animations coming in July 2023.

1. “Ooku” – On June 29, a strange disease causes men and women to swap roles, turning society upside down. This Netflix animation explores the implications of this gender role reversal.

2. “Hori and Miyamura” – Starting on July 1, this series follows the secret love affair between a sunny girl with excellent grades and a dark and taciturn boy in school.

3. “Atelier Ryza” – On July 1st, fans of the game can look forward to the adventure and alchemy of “Atelier Ryza” as it gets adapted into an anime.

4. “Magic Day and Night Feather” – Premiering on July 2, this fantasy series tells the inspirational story of Ye Yu, a girl who grows up surrounded by the sea and forest after returning home.

5. “AYAKA” – Also starting on July 2, “AYAKA” follows a boy who moves to a mysterious island only to discover that it is beginning to lose stability.

6. “Little Seniors in the Company” – This workplace romantic comedy, airing on July 2, introduces a new member who discovers the charm of their petite and cute senior in the same department.

7. “Actually, I am the strongest?” – Premiering on July 2, this fantasy and funny series follows Long Aotian, who finds himself reincarnated into a different world and becomes a prince, then a “devil king.”

8. “Fate/strange Fake Fate-Strange Fake Dawn Whispers” – Starting on July 2, this Fate fantasy battle explores a Holy Grail War taking place on American soil, filled with magicians and heroic spirits.

9. “Jobless Reincarnation” Season 2 – On July 3rd, fans can continue following the fantasy adventure and battle growth of Rudy, who is trying to live again seriously after being reincarnated.

10. “LV1 Demon King and the Wasted Brave Living Alone” – Premiering on July 3rd, this funny daily series follows the story of a brave man who defeated the Demon King and became a useless person living alone.

These are just a few of the exciting new animations coming our way in July 2023. From fantasy adventures to romantic comedies, there is something for every anime lover to enjoy. So mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in these captivating stories!

