the exciting presentation of Rihanna and the viral gesture of Lady Gaga at the Oscars 2023
the exciting presentation of Rihanna and the viral gesture of Lady Gaga at the Oscars 2023

the exciting presentation of Rihanna and the viral gesture of Lady Gaga at the Oscars 2023

Like every edition, the highest film awards leave memorable moments at each ceremony. One of the parts that stood out the most was the rihanna presentation at the Oscars 2023.

The singer interpreted “Lift Me Up”, from the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, a tribute song to the protagonist of the saga Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

The theme was nominated for Best Original Song, although the award went to “Naatu naatu”.

Another star singer who was at the ceremony was Lady Gaga, an artist with several appearances at the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Another pearl of the night, was when Lady Gaga helped a photographer that fell Do not hesitate to approach to help him.

Brendan Fraser’s exciting speech at the Oscars

The night had one of its most emotional moments when Brendan Fraser, won the statuette at the Oscars 2023for Best Actor for his performance as Charlie in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (The Whale).

Although he was pointed out by the specialists as one of the favorites to win the statuette, in the same category, the actor was competing against Austin Butler (Elvis), who was also one of the favorites by the professionals and who displaced him in the Globes of Gold. In turn, Colin Farrell (The Spirits of the Island), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (AfterSun) were also in the competition.



Taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre, Fraser quipped: “So this is what the multiverse feels like”. And he added: “Thank you to the Academy for this honor and to the A24 studio for making a movie like this.” In turn, he thanked the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky.

“He made his heart the size of a whale so we can see what’s in our souls. It is an honor for me to be named with you in this category,” he continued.

“I started in this 30 years ago and things They have not been easy, but I did have something that I did not appreciate until I stopped having it. Thank you for this recognition. I would not have had this without the rest of the team,” he added. And he concluded with a thank you to his children, his manager and his partner, Jeanne Moore.

_ With information from Argentine News


