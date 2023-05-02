The experience of being cheated was written into the Korean drama Tang Wei was called “very famous” in the drama | Paula!Deborah | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, May 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Recently, some netizens discovered that mainland actress Tang Wei’s experience of being cheated was written into the Korean drama “Bola! Deborah (True To Love). There is such a plot in the play: “Yan Bora” played by the Korean actress Yoo In Na comforts the cheated friends, saying that many celebrities in many fields have been cheated, and Tang Wei is specifically mentioned in the lines.

The Korean TV channel ENA will broadcast 14 episodes of the Mizuki drama “Bola! Deborah. Shuimu series refers to a fixed broadcast period of Korean TV dramas, that is, TV series broadcast on Wednesday (Water Sunday) and Thursday (Thursday), with high ratings.

In the play, Yoo In Na plays “Yeon Bora” who is a popular author of love books under the pseudonym “Deborah”. With the continuation of the plot, “Yan Baola” appeared in the play to comfort the deceived friend: “My God, Tang Wei was also deceived. You know Tang Wei, she is very famous.”

According to Lu media reports, on January 11, 2014, Tang Wei, who was filming in Shanghai, received a text message from the “public security”, saying that there was something wrong with her deposit, and if she wanted to avoid criminal responsibility, she had to transfer the money to the “police”. account. After going to the bank to handle related business, Tang Wei discovered that he had encountered a telecom fraud and lost more than 210,000 RMB.

According to the report, other people in Tang Wei’s film crew have received similar text messages from “Shanghai Public Security Bureau”, but only Tang Wei was fooled. Luo Qirui, the director of “A Tale of Three Cities”, said, “When filming in the mainland, I will receive such scam text messages from time to time, with thousands to tens of thousands of yuan. I have tried to complain, but it has no effect.”

According to the report, Tang Wei was not the only artist who was deceived. Just out of face, most artists do not want to call the police.

