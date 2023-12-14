Home » The explosion of a powder magazine in central Mexico causes 3 deaths and 25 injuries
The explosion of a powder magazine in central Mexico causes 3 deaths and 25 injuries

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three people died and 25 others were injured on Wednesday after the explosion of a fireworks warehouse in a town in the state of Puebla, in central Mexico, authorities announced at night.

The explosion occurred in a warehouse that was used to store fireworks for the patron saint festivities of the town of Guadalupe Sarabia, in the municipality of Tepeyahualco, the state’s Secretary of the Interior explained in a statement.

Three people died in the incident and another 25 suffered injuries and were taken to health centers, reported the governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón, on his account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

The rescue forces and the National Guard moved to the scene to support the victims.

Two weeks ago, five people died in a similar incident in the town of La Blanca, in the central state of Hidalgo, after the explosion of a clandestine fireworks warehouse.

