Home Entertainment The explosive drama “Hurricane” at the beginning of the year ended with Tang Xiaohu going offline and Sun Yan posted a blog that sparked heated discussions_TOM ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment

The explosive drama “Hurricane” at the beginning of the year ended with Tang Xiaohu going offline and Sun Yan posted a blog that sparked heated discussions_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

by admin
The explosive drama “Hurricane” at the beginning of the year ended with Tang Xiaohu going offline and Sun Yan posted a blog that sparked heated discussions_TOM ENTERTAINMENT




The explosive drama


The explosive drama

The explosive quality drama “Hurricane”, which will bring infinite surprises to the audience at the beginning of 2023, officially ended recently. Although the episode has come to an end, most viewers and netizens still have more to say. Especially the villain Tang Xiaohu and the actor Sun Yan who run through the whole play are particularly memorable.

At the finale, Tang Xiaohu was shot by Guo Shanfeng with a crossbow arrow in order to save Gao Qilan and Gao Xiaochen. After being seriously injured, he still hugged Guo Shanfeng tightly, fearing that he would continue to chase and kill him, and finally fell to the ground and died. After the plot aired, the word “Tang Xiaohu is offline” also topped the hot search lists on various platforms. Many viewers expressed their joy at the character’s ending, because Tang Xiaohu is a character who is absolutely ruthless, bullying the market, and doing all kinds of bad things. It can be said that It’s more than enough to die. The actor Sun Yan also posted a long article on social platforms to share his shooting experience, which sparked extensive discussions.

What’s more worth mentioning is that the actor Sun Yan has portrayed the characters very well. The more complicated a role is, the greater the challenge to the actor’s acting skills. Tang Xiaohu has three distinct stages in the play, and the time span reaches 20 years. Sun Yan also said in the interview that this is the first time he has obtained age For a character with such a large span, how to reasonably show the change and growth of the character is very challenging. But from the audience’s feedback, it can be seen that Sun Yan has completed the character shaping very well. Whether it is the handling of the lines or the details of the movements and expressions, he let everyone see a vivid, three-dimensional, and full Tang Xiaohu.

See also  How many people sent blessings to He Jiong's birthday this year?

The journey of “Hurricane” has come to an end. Actor Sun Yan said in the closing essay: Through this work, he also learned that it is because of so many unsung heroes that we have a stable and prosperous life now. As an audience, I also look forward to actor Sun Yan bringing you more good characters and good works in the future!

Further reading:


You may also like

Moncler, the launch of the evolution of the...

A record year for the Kiton style: «We...

Farewell to Paco Rabanne, master of twentieth-century fashion:...

Longo and the Audi Activesphere concept: “In this...

SING girl group became the mascot of the...

The Davines group accelerates its expansion in Europe

CLOT x NIKE “CLOTEZ” Shoes Coming Soon |...

Maison Kitsuné Launches New 2023 Spring-Summer Collection Catalog

Beijing People’s Art held Comrade Zheng Rong’s Memorial...

“Our Days” starts broadcasting today. Li Xiaoran and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy