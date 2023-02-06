











The explosive quality drama “Hurricane”, which will bring infinite surprises to the audience at the beginning of 2023, officially ended recently. Although the episode has come to an end, most viewers and netizens still have more to say. Especially the villain Tang Xiaohu and the actor Sun Yan who run through the whole play are particularly memorable.

At the finale, Tang Xiaohu was shot by Guo Shanfeng with a crossbow arrow in order to save Gao Qilan and Gao Xiaochen. After being seriously injured, he still hugged Guo Shanfeng tightly, fearing that he would continue to chase and kill him, and finally fell to the ground and died. After the plot aired, the word “Tang Xiaohu is offline” also topped the hot search lists on various platforms. Many viewers expressed their joy at the character’s ending, because Tang Xiaohu is a character who is absolutely ruthless, bullying the market, and doing all kinds of bad things. It can be said that It’s more than enough to die. The actor Sun Yan also posted a long article on social platforms to share his shooting experience, which sparked extensive discussions.

What’s more worth mentioning is that the actor Sun Yan has portrayed the characters very well. The more complicated a role is, the greater the challenge to the actor’s acting skills. Tang Xiaohu has three distinct stages in the play, and the time span reaches 20 years. Sun Yan also said in the interview that this is the first time he has obtained age For a character with such a large span, how to reasonably show the change and growth of the character is very challenging. But from the audience’s feedback, it can be seen that Sun Yan has completed the character shaping very well. Whether it is the handling of the lines or the details of the movements and expressions, he let everyone see a vivid, three-dimensional, and full Tang Xiaohu.

The journey of “Hurricane” has come to an end. Actor Sun Yan said in the closing essay: Through this work, he also learned that it is because of so many unsung heroes that we have a stable and prosperous life now. As an audience, I also look forward to actor Sun Yan bringing you more good characters and good works in the future!

