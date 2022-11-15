Listen to the audio version of the article

With a production value of 13.1 billion euros, a clear recovery trend is expected for the cosmetics sector considering that, according to Cosmetica Italia’s year-end forecasts, this turnover corresponds to a growth of 10.7% compared to 2021 and 8.3% compared to 2019, pre-Covid crisis. An encouraging sign that also bodes well for 2023 with a further increase of 7.1% despite the inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties and the energy crisis.

In this scenario, the most significant data relates to the export of made in Italy beauty products which recorded a growth of 15.2% compared to the previous year for a value of 5.6 billion, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels as demonstrated an increase of 12.1% compared to 2019 and with an estimate of a further rebound of 9.5% in 2023.

The first country for exports of Italian cosmetics is the United States – thanks to the weakening of the euro against the dollar – which, with a value of 330 million, an increase of 44.1% (in the first half of 2022), displaces from the first position France, an historic importer worth 297 million (+ 13.6%). In third place was Germany (231 million) which, however, lost 0.6%, followed by Spain (162 million, + 26.2%), the Netherlands (143 million, + 26.6%), United Kingdom ( 141 million, + 16.3%), Poland (115 million, + 32.6%). China‘s recovery is highest of all, rising by 85.9% with 80 million, positioning itself in tenth place in the ranking of importing countries of made in Italy beauty, at + 54.6% in the Arab Emirates, eighth with 113 million. On the other hand, Hong Kong fell sharply (-30.4%), ninth with 108 million, penalized by protracted pandemic effects.

Non-European destinations are the most dynamic markets, as evidenced by the weight in value of the commercial flows of cosmetics outside the European borders, which has acquired almost ten percentage points in the span of twenty years (they accounted for 30% of total Italian cosmetic exports. in the world in 2001, rising to over 39% in the first six months of 2022). Among the most interesting outlets for the Italian beauty industry are the so-called Asean and India (see article below): the latter is the sixth country in terms of cosmetics consumption worldwide with a value of almost 12 billion euros. – concentrated for almost half of products for body hygiene and hair care – and in the last ten years the growth of purchases has more than doubled.

As for South East Asia – the first edition of Cosmoprof CBE Asean was held in Bangkok in September – Italian cosmetics exports to this area exceed 76 million euros. A value that recorded a recovery of almost two percentage points in 2021, after the marked contraction of 2020 following the pandemic. Within this market, which includes Burma, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Singapore is the main destination with over 54 million euros (over + 4% compared to 2020) ; followed by Vietnam (8 million euros) and Malaysia (4.5 million euros).