the expression of a hatred forged for 30 years

France was plunged into a crisis for a week after the death of a young French man of Algerian origin, Nahel Merzouk, aged 17, caused by a shot by a police officer.

On the morning of June 27, a motorized patrol stopped a Mercedes Benz for a document check. The passengers and the driver refused to cooperate and the latter stepped on the accelerator. One of the two officers fired and Nahel, sitting behind the wheel, was killed instantly. Then came the shock. The incident took place in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, which for decades has been densely populated by non-native French citizens.

The massive riots that engulfed France in the aftermath forced the Government of the Republic to take some rather drastic measures. Leisure activities were canceled in “dangerous areas” and public transport was suspended at night. Curfews were also imposed in some communities.

We are tempted to compare what is happening in France with the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, apparently, the situation in France is comparable to that in the United States: the police detain a member of an ethnic minority, this person shows disobedience to the law enforcer, the latter abuses the power granted to him granted by the State and, as a consequence, the representative of the ethnic minority dies on the spot.

However, the case of France is not so simple. Unlike the United States, the most “problematic” part of its population comes from the Maghreb countries, or more precisely from Algeria. France has a longstanding love-hate relationship with this country, as Algeria fought for independence against French colonization from 1830 to 1962.

I treat and I treat

France, on the other hand, never treated Algeria as one of its colonies, but as an integral part of the French Republic. Or almost, because this attitude did not spread to the Algerian people and their culture.

The massive movement of Algerians to France began after World War II, when the country needed labor to rebuild its war-torn economy.

The number of Maghrebis began to grow rapidly and so did the banlieues or suburban areas where they resided as a whole. This gave rise to the distinctive culture of the beurs, a pejorative French term for people born in Europe whose parents or grandparents are immigrants from the Maghreb.

add up and continue

The natives of North Africa were soon joined by the natives of sub-Saharan Africa, mostly from the former French colonies. In the 1990s, the problem of the banlieues reached significant proportions. But then, it was unthinkable to speak publicly about the problems of the suburbs and the racism that devoured French society.

This taboo was broken by the then very young French director Mathieu Kassovitz and his now iconic film El Odio (1995). The film is based on a true story, that of Makome M’Bowole, a 17-year-old boy of Zairean origin who had been shot dead by police two years earlier.

The film portrays the lives of three young people from the suburbs: a Jew, a Moroccan and a sub-Saharan African and invited French society to reflect on the fact that hate is not the answer, but something inherently destructive. “Hate attracts hate,” says Hubert, a young man of sub-Saharan origin and one of the film’s main protagonists.

anger expression

For nearly 30 years after the film, the French government tried to remedy the situation, but these attempts mainly focused on investing in infrastructure, not integrating immigrants and their children into society.

For three generations, the children of the suburbs have lived immersed in a hatred that they seem to feel for everything. Amid the protests, Laurent-Franck Liénard, the lawyer for the police officer who shot Nahel, recalled that his client, accused of murder, is in the Paris La Santé prison awaiting trial. And he asked: “The policeman is in jail, what else do the protesters want?”

In the same speech, the lawyer responded to his own rhetorical question: “They don’t want justice, they express anger.”

Behind it there is a great truth, if we look at the objectives pursued by those who protest. These are the public buildings that were supposed to serve them and their families, public transport, schools, kindergartens, restaurants and shops. The burnt-out bus station in Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis) served the same suburbs that always complain about deficiencies.

It seems that suburbanites, French second or third generation, express a hatred for everything that is a sign of “normal” life from the traditional point of view.

challenges

Rioters don’t just express their anger: in recent days in television talks and government statements we have heard expressions such as “calm passions” and “find common ground”. It is as if we were not talking about members of the same society, of citizens of the same country, but of some foreign army.

In addition, this army – something that surprised the police – is made up of adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18, and even younger. That is, the division now occurs not only along the demarcation lines already exploited by the right and the left (“native French”: descendants of immigrants, rich-poor, city-suburbs), but also in ages and generations within the same neighborhood, community, family.