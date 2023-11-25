The Extraordinary Life of Zhang Yi: From the Big Screen to Reality

From a “smelly and hard” stone to a “priceless treasure”, actor Zhang Yi is making waves with his captivating performance in the recently released movie “Priceless Treasure”. Playing the role of Shi Zhenbang, a downtrodden yet kind-hearted man, Zhang’s portrayal has won the hearts of audiences.

The film, which tells the heartwarming story of Shi Zhenbang’s struggles and triumphs, has struck a chord with audiences, drawing them into a world filled with tenderness and laughter. Zhang’s seamless integration of Shi Zhenbang’s complexities, hesitation, and gentleness has left viewers feeling as though the character is standing right in front of them.

What makes Zhang’s performance even more remarkable is his ability to switch effortlessly between roles, bringing each character to life in a unique and captivating way. From his memorable role as Squad Leader Shi Jin in “Soldier Assault” to his recent portrayal of the “young master” Meng Fan in “My Captain, My Group”, Zhang’s talent and dedication have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor.

Despite his success, Zhang remains grounded and dedicated to his craft, constantly striving to deliver meaningful performances that resonate with audiences. “I also hope that the film and television works I participate in can do something for our society and our era, so that it is meaningful,” says Zhang.

For Zhang, acting is not just about delivering lines and emotions on screen, it’s about using the “ruler of life” to measure one’s performance. He emphasizes the importance of observing and experiencing life in order to authentically portray characters on screen.

The dedication and sincerity that Zhang brings to his performances, including his latest role in “Priceless Treasure”, have solidified his status as a talented and versatile actor. With three new films on the horizon, audiences can expect to see more of Zhang’s captivating performances in the near future.

As Zhang continues to captivate audiences with his masterful acting, it’s clear that he is a true “priceless treasure” in the world of Chinese cinema.

