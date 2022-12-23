Listen to the audio version of the article

A love letter dedicated to the Seventh art: this can be summed up as “The Fabelmans”, the new film by Steven Spielberg released this week in our cinemas.

In a career studded with many (masterpiece) works, with which the American director has often paid homage to the world of cinema, “The Fabelmans” represents one of the most important and probably the most heartfelt and intimate pieces of all.

It is in fact a semi-autobiographical story, in which Spielberg tells – albeit fictionalizing it – his childhood, his adolescence and, above all, the birth of his passion for the work of the filmmaker. At the center of the film is Sammy Fabelman, a boy raised between Arizona and California, who, thanks to his mother’s love for music and cinema, became passionate about the Seventh art.

Just while filming with his camera, he will discover a shocking family secret that will suddenly change his life. Spielberg talks about himself, but also about all of us who are passionate about the cinematic universe, in this unique and touching feature film, effective in alternating genres , narrative registers and stylistic tones.

“The Fabelmans” and other films of the week Photogallery4 photos View

A moving first part and a memorable ending

Right from the start, “The Fabelmans” immediately stands out as a moving film capable of touching very deep chords in how it describes its protagonist’s childhood, his relationship with his parents and with the magic of the big screen. Through perfect editing times and always engaging narrative choices, Spielberg gives life to an operation which, just quoting a line from the film, makes us leave the theater with a smile, aware of having witnessed a screening that will not be easily forgotten. Cinema becomes the means to get to know the truth and to get to know yourself better, to understand each other and be understood by others, to communicate what you are unable to suggest in words and best express the entire range of human feelings. The result is an extraordinary whirlwind of emotions, opened by references to the cinema of the origins (the train) and which closes in front of the Hollywood studios, at the end of a goose bump concluding sequence, among the most significant endings important and worthy of being remembered of the cinema of the last decades.

Great work by a cast in great shape, in which the intense performance of Michelle Williams in the role of the protagonist’s mother and a memorable cameo by David Lynch in the role of John Ford are particularly noteworthy.