While the most awaited titles of 2023 are already fueling the debate, we offer you the ones that – in our opinion – were the best films of 2022. On the list are the 10 feature films (plus an extra addition in conclusion) that we loved the most, released in theaters from January to December.

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg talks about his childhood, his adolescence and his passion for cinema. It is a fictionalized story, but the autobiographical breath of the film is felt from the first to the last, wonderful shot: if one of the greatest tells himself with so much passion, humility and feeling, the result can only be a memorable film, capable of effectively mix irony and nostalgia. The feature film about his life is one of the best works ever by the great American director. The final sequence, in which the protagonist meets John Ford played by David Lynch, is a moment that will remain in legend.

Another world

The amazing film by the French Stephane Brizé is the third chapter of a hypothetical trilogy on the world of work, which began with “The law of the market” and continued with “At war”. Recounting the universe of company executives in this case, Brizé surpasses himself by constructing a portrait with a strong ethical and moral breath, raw and very human at the same time. The writing is impeccable and the direction rigorous, but the proof of a Vincent Lindon in a state of grace also contributes to the grandiose final result.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson confirms himself as one of the greatest directors of contemporary cinema (and, perhaps, not only) with another unmissable piece of that splendid mosaic that is his filmography. After films such as “Magnolia”, “The Oilman”, “The Master” or “The Hidden Thread”, Anderson tells a love story in the San Fernando Valley in the early seventies, making a great tribute not only to the cinema of that period, but to the power of the Seventh Art in general: the conclusion of the film is a perfect testimony to this.

Bears don’t exist

Difficult to find in this entire film season a more important moment than the one in which Jafar Panahi finds himself on the border between Iran and Turkey and decides not to cross it: he will remain in his homeland to be able to continue filming, testifying, telling his country, even at the cost of going to prison. “Bears don’t exist” is an impressive experience, a new film shot in semi-clandestinity by an author who continues to think about the relationship between reality and fiction, even if perhaps the relationship that most interests him is the one established between cinema that’s life.