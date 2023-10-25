The fabulous history of Fuji music

Tracing the history of Fuji music means diving headfirst into the history and musical culture of all of Nigeria. The genre has its origins in the Yoruba Muslim communities of the South-West region, and more precisely in the music « were » which was played during the annual Ramadan festivities. Later, he would establish himself thanks to the ingenious sleight of hand of the legendary singer-songwriter Ayinde Barrister, who decided to name his own style « fuji », after seeing an advertisement inviting you to visit the famous Japanese mountain, at the bend of an airport. Over the years, between oil booms and equally varied military regimes, and as the genre gradually introduced the harmonica, flute, keyboard and saxophone, many schools of fuji emerged – usually founded by someone ‘one who proclaimed himself the king, boss or ultimate superstar of fuji. From then on, we no longer count the rivalries between purists and innovators, the collaborations with Afrobeats and hip-hop, the multitude of outrageous musical videos showing off Fuji choreographies and retro parties… An undeniable effervescence which has made Fuji what he is today: an international sensation. Follow us through the fantastic history of Fuji music in three chapters, and get your triple dose of Fuji fever.

