The fake news, the millions and the drop in credibility

The journalist Ernesto Ise, editor-in-chief of PERFIL, wrote during the week that concludes two articles with abundant information, adequate contextualization and good use of the word, both linked to two cases of dissemination of fake news (false news) in the United States. The thread that unites them is the coincidence of two judicial rulings that set millions in amounts as compensation for having transgressed the very essence of good journalism, which is unrestricted respect for the truth and the consequent rejection of manipulation practices that affect that objective.

In one of the cases (see https://www.perfil.com/noticias/protagonistas/alex-jones-conductor-radio-pagar-965-millones-dolares-difundir-fake-news-conspiraciones), the person sanctioned by a Connecticut court is Alex Jones, a broadcaster who must pay $965 million “for spreading fake news and conspiracy theories.” The court found him “guilty for defamation and sentenced him to pay that million-dollar amount to the victims of a shooting that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which occurred on December 14, 2012. Twenty children and six adults died there. Through his website and Infowars interviews, Jones said and maintained that there was no massacre at the elementary school.

The other case affects the Murdoch clan and Fox News, its flagship (see https://www.perfil.com/noticias/protagonistas/murdoch-fox-news-pagan-millonario-acuerdo-judicial-difundir-fake-news. phtml): A Delaware court ordered Fox News (whose CEO is Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan) to pay $787.5 million in compensation to the software company Dominion Voting System, whose system – used in the election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden – was the subject of Fox fake news that questioned his fairness.

It is very interesting to review both trials because until today the dissemination of false news was only punishable by the contempt of the audience, not always attentive to these spurious communication resources.

In 2020, UNESCO published a Journalism Education and Training Manual, developed by British journalist ethicist Cherilyn Ireton and Australian academic Julie Posetti (https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000373349). Its title is Journalism, fake news and disinformation, and it is part of the World Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Teaching, an area of ​​attention of UNESCO’s International Program for the Development of Communication (IPDC).

I quote two statements from the text:

◆“’News‘ means verifiable information in the public interest, and information that does not meet these standards is not newsworthy. In this sense, ‘fake news‘ is an oxymoron that lends itself to undermining the credibility of information that in fact meets the threshold of verifiability and public interest, that is, the real news”.

◆“Disinformation and misinformation differ from (quality) journalism, which complies with professional standards and ethics. They also differ from cases of weak journalism, which does not keep its own promise. Problematic journalism includes, for example, consistent (and uncorrected) errors that arise from poor research or lax verification. It includes sensationalism that exaggerates for effect and hyper-partisan selection of facts at the expense of fairness.”

This ombudsman has dealt on numerous occasions with the risks that false or biased information entails for the proper exercise of this profession. The Fox News and Jones cases open a window of light into the dark basements of disinformation.

