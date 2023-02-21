Author: Liu Qing

On the 12th day of its release in China, the box office of “Black Panther 2” barely exceeded 100 million; These two figures are in stark contrast to the 4.25 billion yuan box office of “Avengers 4: Endgame” in 2019. What’s more intriguing is that the two films were neither well-received nor well-received, and did not cause waves in the social network comment field. Even the limited discussions of loyal “Marvel Universe” fans were more regrettable than Chad, the actor who played the Black Panther. Wick Boseman died young, or relished in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” with Loki flashing past in the end-credits egg. Entering the Marvel Universe in the “post-reunion” era, the audience is still concerned about the stars of the “reunion” era.

“Black Panther 2”

The iteration of superheroes and the disruption caused by the epidemic have not affected the way the Marvel Universe operates. “Black Panther 2” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” did not dissuade audiences because of innovation and change. On the contrary, these two films are “Marvel genre films” full of familiar elements and formulas, but it seems that these old wines are hard to bring back the old happiness of the audience.

“Busy, noisy and nothing new”

“The New York Times” commented that “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” is “busy, noisy, and nothing new”. Too big a flaw, there is no “poor” that makes the critics angry, but it is also lackluster, showing mediocrity in all aspects.

In 2015, “Ant-Man” was released. Among the roles related to “The Avengers”, the personal biography series of “Ant-Man” is far from being valued as much as “Iron Man” and “Captain America”. “Ant-Man” Scott Lang’s status among the stars of “Avengers” is a little character who matches “Iron Man” and “American Team”. The “Captain America” ​​trilogy can be regarded as a creative inheritance of the legacy of “American comics”, depicting the psychological context of a hero who carries traditional American values ​​in the context of the new era, and his fate is full of classical drama tension. Ant-Man does not have such a burden. The characters and movies are light and agile, and they are industrial chicken soup similar to instant soup cans-the father who is considered a “loser” by the world will become a great hero for his children. The two box office successes of “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man 2: The Wasp” are partly due to the fact that Scott Lang’s “personality” can arouse the empathy of ordinary audiences, measured from the perspective of film professionalism , the contribution of the screenwriter and director is to let the old characters and stories happen in the deformed daily life, that is, using the setting of Ant-Man’s body becoming bigger and smaller, creating a toy train to stage a rush hour or a sea tanker to become a toy ship These “abnormal in daily life” visual images use the concept of soft science fiction to make everyday life a spectacle.

At the same time as “Ant-Man”, films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” opened up another creative idea of ​​​​Marvel, simply throwing away the burden of narrative, allowing the stars of the “Reunion” to travel in parallel The universe, with jokes, gimmicks and characters, is assembled in series to build visual concepts. The characters and stories are free from the constraints of time and era. From the distant history of human beings to imagined space operas, cyberpunk and cosmic wasteland are The juxtaposed audio-visual spectacle not only maximizes the visual interest of the blockbuster, but also satisfies the psychological needs of fans for carnival.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” is a combination of the above two creative ideas, a story of “family unity and adventure” that is not new, and is placed in the parallel world of “Quantum Universe”. The problem is that the plot is old, and the concept of scene and space design is even older. The latter is not only a regurgitation of old Marvel works, but even a straightforward tribute to the “Star Wars” series, or in other words, appropriation. A few years ago, “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” were able to frequently use “jokes” to tease fans and audiences, not only relying on the dividends of the original comics, but also relying on the personal charm of the leading actors. And this does not work in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy”, because Paul Rudd has no audience popularity that can compete with “Curly Fu” or “Dou Sen”, he worked hard for two hours, It’s not as good as the two seconds of “Dou Sen” in the easter egg.

Closed “Third World Universe”

The conservativeness of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” is the path dependence at the level of creative methodology, and “Black Panther 2”, which is more cold than it, hides the stubbornness and conservatism at the value level.

When “Black Panther” was released in 2018, it revolved around the theme of “how to imagine a new world order”, and its specious stance eventually angered both conservatives and radicals. Žižek’s comment puts it bluntly: the world has been waiting a long time for Black Panther, but Black Panther is not “the one” that the third world or the non-Western world actually aspires to, it paints the wrong blueprint .

While the “Black Panther” series defines African civilization as the source of world civilization, it also stipulates that this “advanced nature” originates from extraterrestrial civilization and is a gift from another world. “The face of the show. This whole set of settings reveals the undisguised arrogance of Hollywood drama thinking. What makes the audience even more tingling is the origin of the story and the main line of contradictions. The first appearance of the “Black Panther” originated from the battle for resources within the African tribe; it was passed down to the generation of King Techara, who was originally a white The world longs for the mysterious “Zhenjin” resource, but as a result, conflicts still erupt within Africa. In the end, the “Black Panther”, who is willing to be friends with the West, defeats his radical cousin Ari, who has created chaos in the Western world Ke, the cousin who always insisted on change and resistance, was stigmatized as a crazy heretic.

This set of ambiguous narrative strategies “moves without changing shape” in “Black Panther 2”. The Western world, coveting “vibrating gold” resources, is once again invisible, and the conflicts are between Africa, which is free from the West, and Latin America, which is hidden deep at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. The development of Wakanda is due to the “vibration gold” of alien objects, while the Native Americans obtained superpowers like gods when they were on the verge of extinction, and used “vibration gold” to build a “different kind” on the seabed. The world of different paths leads to the same goal. The birth and survival of African civilization or Latin American civilization are both mysterious and mysterious “witchcraft”. The play avoids the most important and lightly bypasses why the Native Americans disappeared on land, but exaggerates that Namor, the leader of the undersea empire, slaughtered Spanish missionaries when he was young. Whether it is Namor or Eric in “Black Panther”, it reflects the Western society’s attitude toward The unconscious fears and prejudices of the Global South.

And once again, when faced with the issue of “whether there is an order in the world that is not dominated by the West”, the contradiction becomes an internal fight among the non-Western camps. It’s not just Marvel, but the sourest-kept secret of the broader minority genre in Hollywood. In the years from “Black Panther” to “Black Panther 2”, from superhero movies to family carnival animations, “Legend of the Dragon”, “Full House” and “Quick Universe” have been released one after another and become phenomenal films. It seems that the race of non-white people has gained “visibility” in mainstream Hollywood productions, but all the paths these blockbusters, cartoons and comedies have traveled are similar routines, and the sharp contradictions of race, class and resource allocation are pushed inward. Diversion, into a family ethics drama, or the internal contradictions of the third world, or the two overlap.

A new generation, a new evolution of civilization, and a new audience desire have already emerged, but it is clear that Marvel or the wider Hollywood has not yet figured out how to say it. (Liu Qing)

