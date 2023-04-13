Original title: The family carnival animation film “Adventure in Paradise Valley” releases the latest poster “Fire and Silver Dragon” debuts and turns the audience

Sohu Entertainment News May 1st Family Carnival animated film “Adventure in Paradise Valley” released the latest poster. The film is directed by Tomer Ershid, written by John R. Smith, and has assembled well-known Hollywood movie stars as the dubbing team, including Zeng Thomas Brodie Sangster, who has participated in the movie “Star Wars; The Force Awakens”, voiced the fire dragon, and Felicity Jones, who was in many Hollywood blockbusters such as “A Star Wars Story: Rogue One” as the voice Dubbed by Little Brown. The film will be released in Germany in 2020.

The silver dragon debuts, and the unexpected stories are waiting for you to unlock

Inspired by Cornelia Funk’s novel of the same name, the film tells the adventure story of the young and brave silver dragon Firedrake, the mountain god Sorrel and the orphan Ben. The valley where the silver dragon originally lived could no longer live due to a dam, so they came to the Himalayas to find “the edge of heaven” – the legendary haven of the dragon, a mysterious place where they can live in peace forever. However, when they embarked on this magical journey, they encountered various dangers along the way… In the latest poster, the most eye-catching one is the cute silver fire dragon, whose huge body makes it look like a small dragon. The solid backing of our partners. The boy and the mountain god also showed expressions of surprise and joy together, as if they were welcoming friends big and small to come to the theater to embark on a joyful and exciting adventure with them during the May Day holiday. The picture of the poster is very delicate, revealing the film’s excellence in animation details, and also creating a relaxed and happy atmosphere, so that both adult audiences and children can experience the fun of exploring the unknown world in the film.

Parent-child companionship doubles the joy of May Day and goes on a joyous adventure It is reported that the movie "Adventure in Paradise Valley" is an entertaining parent-child animation movie. The whole movie integrates the adventures of Menglong and its friends into the wonderful storyline, which not only makes children watch Enjoying fun in the film can also help them understand the importance of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, learn and grow in joy, and at the same time arouse the interest of older friends, allowing them to experience childhood memories from the film, which is very suitable The whole family gathers to enjoy relaxing and enjoyable moments, and feel the surprise and fun brought by exploration and adventure. The movie "Adventure in Paradise Valley" was produced by Konstantin Film Company of Germany, imported by China Film Group Corporation, translated by Shanghai Film Translation Factory of Shanghai Film (Group) Company, and distributed by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd. The movie will land on the May Day holiday on April 29.

