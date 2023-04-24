The family carnival cartoon “Adventure in Paradise Valley” releases the “Flying Dragon in the Sky” version of the poster. The fantasy adventure staged a cute dragon’s journey_TOM Entertainment





Directed by director Tomer Ershid, written by John R. Smith, Thomas Brodie Sangster, Felicity Jones, Mel Schall and other Hollywood superstars play the main voice roles of family carnival animation The movie “Adventure in Paradise Valley” released the “Flying Dragon in the Sky” version of the poster today. In the poster, the silver dragon adventure trio happily shuttles through the dense forest, showing their yearning for the unknown adventure journey.The film will land on the May Day holiday on April 29, 2023.

The poster of “Flying Dragon in the Sky” opened the fantasy adventure of Paradise Valley

The “Flying Dragon in the Sky” poster released this time by “Adventure in Paradise Valley” runs through the entire screen with a green adventure style.In the poster, the silver dragon is flying with its partners in the dense forest. They all have bright smiles on their faces, as if they are full of infinite expectations for the unknown adventure journey, and the expression of the silver dragon staring at the big round eyes is also very cute. The surrounding scenery is clearly visible during the shuttle, and the green dense forest is mixed with looming castles and mountains. It is so beautiful that people are instantly curious about the “secret paradise” that is about to be explored.

The film takes humans and dragons to explore the “secret land of heaven” together as the main theme, and the adventurous fantasy style as the main visual, which not only satisfies the audience’s adventure-seeking psychology, but also satisfies the thrilling visual experience. It is a film with rich imagination. animated film.

Inspired by Cornelia Funk’s novel of the same name, the film tells the adventure story of the young and brave silver dragon Firedrake, the mountain god Sorrel and the orphan Ben. The valley where the silver dragon originally lived could no longer live due to a dam, so they came to the Himalayas to find “the edge of heaven” – the legendary haven of the dragon, a mysterious place where they can live in peace forever. However, when they embarked on this magical journey, they encountered various dangers along the way…

Silver Dragon Gold Adventure CP shows the cuteness of character contrast

“Adventure in Paradise Valley” deeply integrates the elements of “strange”, “fantasy”, “happy” and “warm”, and innovatively interprets a very fantastic and exciting adventure journey from multiple angles, which is full of attraction.In particular, the “Golden Adventure CP” composed of the silver dragon Firedrake, the mountain god Sorrel and the orphan Ben in the film is a highlight. The three different character personalities are full of contradictions and joys during the adventure journey, allowing the audience not only to experience In the exciting atmosphere of fantasy adventure, you can always feel the amused atmosphere of people and dragons interacting with each other during the adventure.

Different from the previous style of traditional family carnival animation, the characters in this film break the traditional setting, not only retaining the cuteness of traditional animation, but also endowing it with a new label of “humanity”, which is very eye-catching.In terms of production, the film did not disappoint everyone. The compact plot, exaggerated actions, humorous language, and beautiful scenes fully display the “contrasting cuteness” of a group of cute dragons. Coupled with the harmonious coexistence of the human-dragon combination, the audience can see the warm atmosphere behind the adventure, and look forward to the emotional spark between the cute dragon and human beings.

The movie “Adventure in Paradise Valley” was produced by Konstantin Film Company of Germany, imported by China Film Group Corporation, translated by Shanghai Film Translation Factory of Shanghai Film (Group) Company, and distributed by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd.The movie will land on the May Day holiday on April 29, so stay tuned.

