According to a report by CNN on September 15th, at the Emmy Awards ceremony recently, American host Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be dizzy and was dragged to the stage by his companions to present the award, and in the United States African-American Screenwriter Quinta Brunson lay motionless by the microphone stand as she accepted her award and delivered her speech. The incident caused huge controversy, and Kimmel was criticized for being “disrespectful” and “robbing the show”.

On the 14th, Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson on the talk show, saying that he respected her and did not intend to offend.

At the Emmy Awards held on September 12, local time, actor Will Arnett and comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel (hosting the late-night talk show “The Jimmy Kimmel Show”, also translated “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” The Jimmy Quirk Show) together for Best Writing for a Comedy Series, but their appearances are “special”: Kimmel pretends to be drunk and unconscious, and Arnett drags him onstage by his leg.

Arnett joked that Kimmel went to the theatre bar to drink a big margarita because he regretted losing his previous award, and it turned out like this, and the audience burst into laughter.

Arnett pulled an award card from Kimmel’s pocket lying on the ground and read out the name of Quinta Brunson, the writer of the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” and people cheered Brunson. and applause. “Elementary School” is a pseudo-documentary-style sitcom that airs on ABC in a predominantly black school.

However, when Brunson took the stage, Kimmel, who was lying beside the microphone stand, had not left the stage. Brunson had to walk around to the microphone from the other side with difficulty, and lowered his body and said to Kimmel: “Jimmy, wake up. , I won, Jimmy!”

Kimmel remained motionless, but gave Brunson a thumbs up with one hand.

Brunson could only start giving her acceptance speech when the presenter was lying at her feet. She thanked all the way from the producer and creative team of “Elementary School” to her family. But because Kimmel’s interlude had taken up some time, at the time-packed Emmy Awards, before Brunson’s testimonials had finished for a minute, the organizers’ urging music had already sounded.

Brunson ended his speech hastily, adding Kimmel to his thanks.

In the past, presenters should give up their seats after reading the list of winners, but Kimmel just lay down next to the microphone for an extra 2 minutes until the commercials were interrupted.

In a backstage interview later, Brunson said she didn’t mind because she and Kimmel were friends, and joked that she might get mad the next day and “kick him” on Kimmel’s show.

Although the parties did not mind, the “farce” at the time of the awards caused a lot of controversy on social platforms. Many netizens expressed their disgust for the joke, saying Kimmel’s performance was rude.







Others said the performance was even worse than Will Smith hitting someone at the Oscars.

In addition, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who starred in “Elementary School” and won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy that night, expressed her dissatisfaction to reporters, saying that she was confused and hoped that When the person got up from the ground and it was later discovered that it was Jimmy Kimmel, she expressed her opinion to Kimmel – a move that was “disrespectful” and said the other party understood.

When public opinion continued to ferment, the two parties took advantage of the talk show to meet and responded to the matter.

Brunson came out with the Emmy trophy that night and joked to Kimmel: “You know when you get the Emmy you only have 45 seconds to speak, which is not much, and then because someone came one Stupid and a bit long sketch, you have less time.”

“I heard that a few years ago.” Kimmel and Brunson sang in harmony, then walked off the stage, leaving Brunson to finish the night’s unfinished acceptance speech.

In a later interview session, Kimmel brought it up again: “People say I stole your show, maybe I did, and I’m sorry if I did. Actually, the last thing I want to do is Just to make you sad because I hold you dear. I think you understand, I hope you understand.”

Brunson readily accepted Kimmel’s apology and said that, as she said backstage on the night she won the award, this was her first Emmy award. good feeling.

Kimmel then apologized again and joked: “I’m sorry, I’m so stupid, but I have news – this kind of thing will happen again.”