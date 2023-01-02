[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023]On New Year’s Day 2023, the famous mainland director Wei Lian passed away. The news was on the Baidu hot search list, causing heated discussions.

According to media sources, the famous director Wei Lian passed away at the age of 78 due to illness at about 1 am on January 1.

Wei Lian was born in Shanghai in February 1945 and graduated from the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy. In 1973, Wei Lian entered the feature film department of Bayi Film Studio. In 1981, he served as the assistant director of the feature film “Xu Mao and His Daughters”.

Bayi Film Studio is the only military film studio in the Communist Party of China. It was founded on August 1, 1952, and mainly produces military-themed films and TV films. It is a comprehensive film studio that produces a variety of films. The main business area of ​​the unit is located in Fengtai District, Beijing, with Wang Zuo Film and Television Base and Hubei Film and Television Base under it.

On February 2, 2018, Bayi Film Studio will merge with the former General Political Song and Dance Troupe, General Political Opera Troupe, General Political Drama Troupe, and General Political Military Band to form the Chinese Communist Army Cultural and Art Center, Bayi Film Studio Internally, it was renamed the Film and Television Production Department of the Army Culture and Art Center, and was reduced from a deputy army establishment to a regular division establishment.

William directed a number of CCP red war films, including “The Great Battle of Huaihai”, “The Great Battle of Pingjin”, “The Great Turning – Battle in the Southwest of Shandong”, “The Great Turning – Advance into the Dabie Mountains”, “On the Taihang Mountain”, “Mao Zedong in the Caixi” and other films. Some of these films have received various official awards.

Since the recent outbreak of the epidemic in China, a large number of well-known directors and actors in the entertainment industry have passed away. At the same time, many celebrities, actors themselves or their family members are infected with the epidemic, which is embarrassing.

Responsible Editor: Fang Ming