2022-08-23 16:06
Sohu Entertainment News The famous sci-fi film “Planet of the Apes” will make a new version of the film. Owen Tiger (“Joker’s Soul 2” and “Doomsday Approaching”) will play the ape protagonist, and the actor of the human protagonist is still being selected.

The “Planet of the Apes” series includes the 1968 film and many derivative films, as well as the prequel “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” film trilogy that began in 2011, and then announced in 2019 that it will launch a new film, by “The Maze Runner” The trilogy is directed by Wes Ball.

It is said that earlier this summer, the executives of 20th Century Films expressed satisfaction with the latest version of the script given by Ball, and the current plot of the film and its relationship with the previous work have not been exposed.Return to Sohu, see more

