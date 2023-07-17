The Far Outs – The Far Outs – Album Review

The Far Outs – The Far Outs

Origin: Brisbane / Australia

Release: 07.07.2023

Label: Rebel Waves Records

Duration: 32:07

Genre: Indie Rock / Garage Rock

The Far Outs are from Brisbane in Australia and got together as a project about three years ago.

Of course, a band based on simple garage rock and rock ‘n’ roll can’t be a pompous orchestra. That’s why the duo limits itself to a minimum, which specifically means vocals, guitar and drums.

The fact that there are no beginners shows that they both belong to local bands. The singer and guitarist Phil Usher also contributes Sacred Shrines and Hillsboroughwhile drummer Jonny Pickvance at Blonde On Blonde and Fingerless is involved.

Fun and emotions on stage

Since everything was probably more fun playing live in the beginning, the fact that the duo has worked almost every live location around Brisbane for the last three years proves it. In a duo works Phil Usher as the main songwriter, as he has worked professionally in international television and film productions. Cover versions of classics by bands such as The Kinks and The Easybeats.

Bring on their own initiative The Far Outs a first vinyl single out in June 2021 and now the debut on the Californian label follows Rebel Waves Recordswhich is known for its releases ranging from garage rock to psychedelic pop to post-punk.

Raw loud riffs driven by the drums

The Far Outs want to have fun and bring fun to the listener. Due to the minimum of instruments, the sound sounds raw, but gripping and invites you to dance. The sound lives from the riffs and the driving beats, as you know HERE already at the opener Last Night can hear. Although the line-up seems very simple, the sound comes across very densely and there is still room for a short solo.

Rock ‘n’ roll and dusty westerns

Good old rock ‘n’ roll is the basis on which the two of them sometimes in mid-tempo, then again very quickly like in Bad News For You to swim. The rhythm always invites you to clap or move. The best example is the second single Miss Me?which one HERE can listen to.

The duo does not bite one-dimensionally. With Get Off My Shroud there is a successful soundtrack to an imaginary western of the 1960s. The guitar sounds similarly casual with the cool one The Devil Of The Sea. You could listen to it for hours and most of all you want to experience it live.

Classic short and sweet

Work yourself quickly The Far Outs through their debut, because the songs are classically short and concise. So there is no time to rest your dancing legs and after a good half hour the album unfortunately comes to an end. It only remains to mention that the debut can be heard digitally and for the old-style faction there is pure black vinyl via the band’s Bandcamp site.

Conclusion

The Far Outs don’t invent anything new, but convey fun, joy and a passion for movement. The short pieces and a few excursions into Western realms give the whole thing a special appeal. Cool riffs, driving drums and raw rock ‘n’ roll – heart, what more could you ask for? 8 / 10



Line Up

Phil Usher – guitar, vocals

Jonny Pickvance – drums

Tracklist

01. Last Night

02. Bad News For You

03. Keep Away

04. Hey Little Girl

05. Get Off My Shroud

06. Miss Me

07. Freight Train

08. The Sea Devil

09. Some Kind Of Treason

10. Bad Thing

Links

Facebook The Far Outs

Instagram The Far Outs

Bandcamp The Far Outs

