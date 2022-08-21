Home Entertainment The farewell of the Geneva Motor Show. Qatar is better. Here because
ROME – The next edition of the Geneva Motor Show is also skipped, initially scheduled for February 2023. This is the fourth consecutive cancellation, including the daring stop of the 2020 edition, the one in full Covid, when the organizers decided to block the event right on the eve of the inauguration. From that moment on, everything changed. The crisis has hit the automotive system in a devastating way, penalizing home sales and turnover. Catapulting Europe into a new and very difficult chapter. Made up of different strategies, renovations and changes to face the energy transition that will lead the old continent in 2035 to the ban on sales of cars with internal combustion engines.

Of course, the car shows were also at the expense. Manifestations that often (almost always) have not been able to reinvent themselves. They have not been able or wanted to change that much. Maintaining, above all, the very high costs for participation in the face of a significantly reduced return in terms of image, thanks to the Internet and digitization.

The result is there for all to see. In Europe, one at a time, the great salons have been heavily downsized or have fallen like skittles. Among these, the Geneva Expo also ended, the only truly international event because it was in a neutral (and very rich) area on which everyone would have bet for an “almost eternal” life. The good living room of the car, the one that from 1905, the year of the first edition, until 2020 saw the best of world car production pass, had to raise the “white flag”. And so the place where the automotive industry has built its future year after year through futuristic concepts, industrial agreements and visionary choices, has closed its doors.

Maurice Turrettini

An end certified by Maurice Turrettini, President of the Comitè permanent du Salon international de l’Automobile de Genève foundation “.:” Due to the uncertainties of the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks associated with the development of the pandemic, the organizers decided to focus solely on planning the Doha event in 2023 “.

The original plan, in fact, was to organize the 2023 event in two editions, the first from 14 to 19 February 2023 at the Palexpo in Geneva and the second – world premiere – in November in Doha, Qatar. “We did everything we could to make sure we could host the Geneva Motor Show in February. The event format and improved design were very well received. But in the end, the risks outweighed the opportunities,” Turrettini specifies. And so this time, unfortunately, we really have to say “goodbye Geneva”.

