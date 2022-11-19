Listen to the audio version of the article

It loses some pieces, with the decrease in the number of active businesses, which drop from almost 800 to 596, and of the employed, which in the space of five years have decreased by 20%, today they are 5,425. But the subcontracting chain goes beyond the confines of the district to become a point of reference for the big brands present in the rest of the region, nationally and also abroad: orders arriving from outside are now 57% of the total.

The fashion center of Carpi is shedding its skin. It archives a past made up of a lot of low cost and runs towards luxury, towards a production of the highest quality that appeals to brands with high visibility. The ongoing metamorphosis is photographed by the latest report of the Observatory on the district. Report that confirms the signals that have been arriving from the production system for some years. Exhausted by the pandemic in 2020, with a loss of turnover of 22.6%, it was able to quickly recover last year (+ 21.3%) consolidating the trend towards high-level production.

From companies with more than 50 employees over 77% of the business

The crisis triggered by the health emergency has increasingly pushed micro and small businesses to the margins, both the final ones and those in the subcontracting chain, which remains the backbone of the district, with 412 companies. Small businesses, with up to a maximum of nine employees, make up over 70% of the total but generate only a small share of turnover, equal to 7.6%. Everything revolves around the more structured companies, with 50 or more employees, from which almost 77% of the overall turnover of the hub comes. Some big names in Italian fashion are based in the Carpi district. They range from Liu-Jo to Blufin, from Twinset to Champion Europe. These, together with companies with up to 44 employees, hold the reins of exports (73.4% of the total) and give the district an international profile. Overall, however, this profile is still weak, despite the attempt made in recent years to increasingly decouple the pole from the internal market: the value of exports is still at 34% of the total.

Relations with foreign countries between reshoring and internationalisation

«We have to push on internationalization and training, we have to work to strengthen the smaller companies», says Stefania Gasparini, deputy mayor of Carpi: the Municipality is part of Carpi Fashion Systems, the project for the promotion and enhancement of the hub which also involves trade associations and the Modena Chamber of Commerce. «The path of quality that companies have taken is a necessary step. The alternative is to die crushed by the competition», continues Gasparini.

After all, now everything is linked: product destined for a high-end market, the search for new outlets abroad, the dimensional growth of companies, Carpi which becomes a mega laboratory for supplying large national and international groups, also to stem the phenomenon of the reshoring. A phenomenon that really exists: in fact, the weight of the cost of subcontracting that the final firms in the district maintain in Carpi is decreasing, while that of processing abroad is increasing, now nearly 60%.