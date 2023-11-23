The fate of PAMI in the Milei era, in the hands of the PRO

under the era Javier Mileywhich will begin next December 10, the AMONG will be in the hands of PRO, with names that have already begun to circulate very strongly. For the organization, the idea is that it be commanded by the current director of administration of the Fernandez Hospital, Federico Azpiri

Azpiri is a professional with a track record, with close ties to Felipe Miguel, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s Chief of Staff, and Fernán Quiros, Minister of Health of the City. He is the main candidate to be the representative of the yellow force in the area led today by Luana Volnovich. He has a past in the macrista administration as director of the UGL (Local Management Units) 6.

Javier Milei’s Cabinet: one by one, who are the confirmed ministers and secretaries

Also, on the radar of the future head of state, Guillermo Ferraro appears, who in radio statements confirmed that he will be the Minister of Infrastructure and will be in charge of the areas of transportation, public works, energy, mining and communications. During the campaign, he was in charge of launching the inspection team in coordination with yellow representatives.

The libertarian leader announced that there will be a rationalization of the State and that the Secretary of Energy will be Eduardo Rodríguez Chirillo. “The ministry is new, it does not exist, and the consolidation of what are today ministries such as Transportation, Public Works, Energy, Mining and Communications is within the rationalization of the State and the public sector. “Those would be the five main areas,” he explained.

Ferraro pointed out that the investment needed to promote the development of the areas under his responsibility is 15 points of GDP and warned that “it is impossible to support it from the public sector with the public budget.” “It is an important ministry in terms of policies, areas and also projects, because even if the private sector is stimulated for this, the projects will always be very important,” stated the leader.

Guillermo Ferraro confirmed that he will be in charge of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Javier Milei

Meanwhile, lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona will head the Ministry of Justice and former gubernatorial candidate Carolina Píparo will head Anses. Ramiro Marra, former candidate for head of Government of LLA, is heard in AFIP, although there is no determination in this regard. While in Economy the questions continue although libertarian sources insist that the person in charge of the Treasury “is already there.”

Under this context, the former president of the Central Bank Federico Sturzenegger appears on Milei’s agenda, (“I have great affection,” said the next president; the former Macrismo Finance Minister Luis Caputo, about whom he noted that he has “great appreciation as a person and human”, and finally the deputy Luis Laspina, of whom he stated “is someone I could talk to”.

Share this: Facebook

X

