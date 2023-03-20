Listen to the audio version of the article

Many brands, especially Italian and French, have long and fascinating stories to tell. But it is people (not all, of course) who keep the most incredible stories and by definition no two are alike. The Fay Archive project confirms the primacy of lives lived over any storytelling that “only” concerns a brand.

When Fay decided to start work on the brand’s most characteristic garments – primarily the 4 hook jackets – she also perfected the communication project, almost certainly a unique in the fashion industry. The idea of ​​Michele Lupi – special projects manager of the Tod’s group – and Andrea Della Valle is simple and articulated at the same time: to identify places on earth where people work and live for most of their time outdoors and let them test the garments of the Fay Archive collections.

A project that could not live only on the brand’s social channels and thanks to the word of mouth of Fay customers, because the places visited, the people met, their faces and their stories deserve to be known. Hence the photographic exhibition at the Pac (Contemporary Art Pavilion) in Milan, open until Sunday 19 March and with free admission. The author of the shots is the Englishman (but resident in Venice) James Mollison, who accompanied Michele Lupi on his trips to Iceland, Chile, Alaska and Nepal, between 2021 and 2023. In the selection made for the Pac (ideal also because it is surrounded by the Milanese greenery of the Porta Venezia park), the Fay jackets are part of the panorama, but the protagonists are nature and the people who live there, with extreme respect.

«On paper it is certainly a work project, not a pleasure trip as I have done so many in the past, as a passionate explorer of worlds and cultures which I am – explains Lupi -. But the meetings with the people who have opened their homes to us and told us, for the sheer pleasure of doing so, how they live and work, are authentic travel memories. So much so that I couldn’t even choose one of the four stages as my favourite: they were all extraordinary and unforgettable and of course I hope there will be many more».

From the words of Andrea Della Valle, vice president of the Tod’s group, it can be understood that the project will continue: «The Fay Archive collections have been a great success and have given new energy to all the lines of the Fay brand, which has expanded its audience, bringing together different generations. We have found the right mix of manufacturing quality, practicality and resistance of the garments and extremely contemporary stylistic touches. The link with nature, with the spirit of the traveler, perhaps only with the mind, are just as important». The numbers confirm Della Valle’s words: in 2022 the turnover of the Fay brand grew by 10.7% to 53.4 million and the clothing category, within the Tod’s group, rose by 13.9% to 67, 8 million.