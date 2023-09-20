The Federal Reserve kept the rate unchanged but does not rule out another increase in 2023

In a momentous decision for the United States economy, the Federal Reserve resolved to maintain reference interest rates unchanged. However, the monetary authority did not rule out a new increase before the end of the year.

In this way, those responsible for monetary policy left the rate in a range between 5,25% y 5,5%a decision that was expected by the markets since the variable is in its highest point in the last 22 years.

The reasons behind the Federal Reserve’s decision

The upward path in the cost of money began in March 2022 in the face of inflation that accelerated due to the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In this sense, the Federal Reserve anticipated that it will not reduce interest rates until it sees a sustained decline in inflationary dynamics. The objective proposed by its owner, Jerome Powell, is of 2% per annum.

According to projections from the banking entity, the inflation rates they would pierce the 3% threshold in 2024 and it would only reach 2% starting in 2026. At the same time, they project economic growth of 1.5% for next year.

“We will evaluate our progress based on the totality of the data and the evolving outlook and risks.“Powell had noted in statements made on August 25.

Following that line of argument, the head of the Fed had expressed that they will proceed “with caution when deciding whether to tighten further or, on the contrary, keep the official interest rate constant and we await new data.”

The Federal Reserve closely monitors the inflation rate

In August, inflation in the United States grew at an interannual rate of 3.7% and surprised analysts, who were projecting a lower figure. Indeed, the number had generated uncertainty regarding the reaction that the Federal Reserve would have after its monthly meeting.

In monthly terms, the price increase was 0.6% and The underlying or core measurement marked an advance of 4.3% between the eighth month of 2022 and the same period of 2023.

It should be noted that this is the second consecutive index to show a year-on-year increase. However, it reflects a considerable retraction since the maximum point recorded in June 2022, when it reached 9.1%.

