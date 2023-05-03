The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by 25 points

The Federal Reserve of the United States raised the interest rates at 25 basis points and hinted that it could be the final move in his most aggressive monetary tightening campaign since the 1980s. despite the request of some legislators and economists to put a brake that allows the eweak banking sector balances itself.

The Fed It remains in his fight against inflation as their top priority, but even some central bank officials were more cautious about setting new hikes following the failure of three regional US banks in two months, including the First Republic Bank on Monday.

The Federal Reserve of the United States has been carrying out a process of raising interest rates from March 2022when the entity chaired by Jerome Powell started this raid with an interest rate increase of 25 basis points (0.25%), doubling the current rate and bringing it to 0.50% per year.

This has been the tenth consecutive rise in a period of 14 monthsand currently the rate is located at 5% annual. According to analyst forecasts for Bloombergthe rate could increase to 5,25%.

The tightening of credit conditions helps the Fed curb demand to reduce inflation. In a context in which Federal Reserve officials have characterized the job market as one of the main sources of inflationary pressure.

Data measuring US economic activity hthey have been uneven so faraccording to slogan Bloomberg. US GDP increased 1.1% annualized in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, a lower rate than in the previous two quarters, but surveys published by S&P Global showed that business activity picked up in April.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates comes at a time when some legislators and economists have called for caution due to the bankruptcy of the three banks mentioned above, which occurred within a period of two months.

Following the Fed’s decision, stocks remain in the green following the decision: The S&P 500 rises 0.3%, Meanwhile he Nasdaq Composite It did 0.34% at 2:05 a.m. Eastern time in the United States, which could be translated as the market already taking the rate hike for granted.

