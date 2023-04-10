Listen to the audio version of the article

After winning the first Berlinale series award last February, The good mothers arrived on Disney+ with all six episodes. The series is based on the book of the same name by Alex Perry, a best seller which, incredibly, has had an audiovisual adaptation in our country but not yet a translation.

The story is based on real events: Lea Garofalo (Micaela Ramazzotti), wife of the ‘Ndrangheta member Carlo Cosco (Francesco Colella), was a witness to justice that the State never took seriously enough, exhausted by an unsustainable life inside and outside the protection program, with the constant threat of being killed by her family. Inevitably, her underage daughter Denise (Gaia Girace) was also involved in this nightmare, and it was probably because of her that Garofalo finally decided to reconnect with her husband, only to be killed shortly after her. The only one who fully understands what happened is PM Anna Colace (Barbara Chichiarelli), who understands a fundamental thing: the women of the ‘Ndrangheta are as central to the organization as they are deprived of all freedom, crushed by a patriarchal system horribly oppressive. With a little persuasion it might be possible to bring them to the side of justice.

Colace works at the same time as a narrator and as a screen substitute for the audience: in order for these women to speak, she explains, it is necessary to understand them deeply, to realize how difficult it is for them to detach themselves from the system of power in which they grew up, despite all the harassments suffered. Thus Giuseppina Pesce (Valentina Bellè), an intelligent woman and brutalized by the males of the family, needs to make a complex journey before being able to trust a justice that she has never known. Denise, on the contrary, travels backwards from a modern Milan to the depths of the most backward Calabria.

The good mothers it’s the kind of miniseries we’d expect from Rai, one fiction well done, rather traditional and attentive to the overall moral, with characters a bit too one-dimensional and little suspense. Perhaps the most interesting part is the visual one, the glimpses of the Calabrian villages deprived of any romanticism, made up of abandoned houses, walls without plaster and building abuses.

