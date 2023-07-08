the femicide and ordeal of Agostina who suffered double gender violence

Agostina Rios -21 years old- was shot in the skull by Martín Edwin Guiñes (29), who after murdering her father, Raúl “El Chule” Guiñez, lashed out at a bathroom door and after knocking her down, he shot the young woman from no more than 70 centimeters away. With this hypothesis, the prosecution accused the only defendant not only of the aggravated homicide of her parent but also of the femicide of the young woman who was in the house located at Carlos Gardel street at 600, in the Stefenelli de Roca neighborhood.

For these crimes and if found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

This noon was held in the building of the Judiciary, in Roca, the hearing to formulate charges not only of Guiñez but also of Camila Zicarelli, who was formally accused of aggravated “cover-up” and will continue to be detained until next Tuesdaywhere your situation will be defined.

In his presentation, Chief Prosecutor Andrés Nelli and his deputy, Belén Calarco, recounted the facts and provided some details of the expertise that is still being carried out and that locate Martín Guiñez at the crime scene almost unequivocally.

At the request of the defenders, the image of neither of the two detainees in the case for the double crime cannot be disseminated, at least in this instance.

But it was Nelli himself who explained the circumstances of the double crime that occurred on Friday, June 30, on the top floor of the house in the Stefenelli neighborhood. AND He said that with a 9-millimeter pistol, the only defendant went up the stairs to kill his father with four shots.; one of them pierced his chest and caused internal bleeding that led to his death in just a few minutes.

Then with a kick He broke the door of a toilet and shot “at 70 centimeters” at the head of the young woman who died almost immediately. “He entered the bathroom and fired three shots,” said the prosecutor, who assured that the attacker “was in a situation of physical and power asymmetry with respect to her.”

Double gender violence

There, the prosecutor provided some details of the situation of defenselessness in which the 21-year-old girl was who had been co-opted by Raúl “El Chule” Guiñez in recent years. She «she found herself objectified by the condition of a woman and her vulnerability as a result of her addiction to drugs“, Said the prosecutor who assured that Martín Guiñez also took advantage of that situation.

and in this line He assured that two years ago the defendant himself would have threatened her with a firearm to intimidate her and threaten her that “he was going to kill her.” if he returned to his father’s house. The data was collected from the testimony of several people who gave their statements in the framework of this investigation.

The prosecutor continued with his story and assured that after the fact Guiñez left through the back door and escaped from the scene of the double crime. Minutes later, Camila Zicarelli appeared, who would have collaborated with the subject to escape from Roca. So it was that they arrived at the house of an “acquaintance” at 400 Alsina Street, where they appropriated a vehicle that appeared in the town of Plottier on Saturday morning.

From Lomas de Zamora to Roca and without photos

For him Public Prosecutor’s Office, Zicarelli had an important role in collaborating with Guiñez in the escape. It should be remembered that both were arrested in Lomas de Zamora and They had sought refuge in a farm that is inhabited by the mother of the 28-year-old woman.

The woman was in the room and was represented by the official defenders Giuliana Grippo and Flavia Rojas. The first request made by the lawyers had to do with the media and for this reason they asked the Judge of Guarantees, María Gadano, not to take photos or make videos, taking into account that “her life is at risk” due to the circumstances in those who were in the case.

Guine’s Defenderz, Juan Pablo Chirinos, adhered to the request and since there was no questioning from the MPF, the judge ordered that no photographs be taken – at least in this instance – of the defendants who refused a declares at this stage of the process.

Finally Bail Judge María Gadano ordered the remand in custody for 6 months for Martín Edwin Guiñez for the crimes of «aggravated homicide due to the link with treachery due to the use of a firearm to the detriment of Guiñez (father) and aggravated homicide for having been produced by a man against a woman through gender violence with treachery and with a firearm; possession of a firearm aggravated by being of war and without legal authorization, all in real contest as author according to the items 45, 80 inc 1, inc 2, 11; Article 189 bis paragraph 2 4th paragraph aggravated by paragraph 8, article 41 bis.

“This is a very serious fact, that in case of relapse the sentence will not be conditional prisonthe procedural risk that weighs on the subject is that of flight, in fact he was on the run all the time since he committed the act ”, they had indicated from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) when justifying the request for preventive detention.





