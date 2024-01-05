In a town in Tasmania you haven’t heard of, a body washes up on the beach. This is how the series Deadloch begins, which will accompany the decoding of the murder, a process that will be delayed and continue over eight episodes due to many misconceptions.

I borrowed the title of this post from the title of the article about the series Bonity Fire:deadloch is the feminist crime parody you didn’t know you needed״.

The creators are Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and the main protagonists are Dulcie, who was a detective in Melbourne and is now trying to find peace in the town together with her veterinary partner. Dulcie has given up a high-stress detective career and is stationed at the local station as a police officer who handles littering complaints, which leaves her enough time to participate in community choir rehearsals (they are currently working on a cover of the song Touch me). The second heroine is Edie, who was sent from the continent to help solve the murder mystery, and since all she cares about is getting home as soon as possible, she didn’t even bother to bring a change of clothes with her (the capsule collection that will accompany us for several episodes includes a Hawaiian shirt, root sandals and pants Of course. Eddy: “These are 3/4 pants”).

It’s like a classic murder-mystery series, only that nothing here is classic: all the heroines (almost) are women, and for those who don’t like crimes, I’ll tell you that apart from the main plot, there are also all the stories of the sleepy town, including the tension between the original population, and the whites who arrived In the sixties, to the Australian lesbian community who had recently discovered the town and brought it a culinary scene, sourdough bread and an art festival.

This is a very funny and very cute series. There were moments when I wondered if maybe she was suffering from a little too much man-hating, but I asked one man and he said it was just the right amount of man-hating.

Where to see: On Amazon Prime, and if you subscribe there you can also watch saltburn and The Expanse, the boyz and Jen V on the way.

Trigger warning: I don’t know, I felt the need to add this because today everything irritates everyone.

Something else: Nominated in the best Narrative Comedy Series category at the Australian AACTA.

Detective caper set in a sleepy remote town in Tasmania is one of the most original, funny, off-beat series of the year

(from the review in the Jewish breaking latest news)

This is Broadchurch meets Barbie

(What’s happening on Twitter)

The unrepresentative trailer:

