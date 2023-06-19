The Fendi man parades in the factory-atelier

Listen to the audio version of the article

The story of craftsmanship, in fashion and more generally in production activities, tends to oppose the unique piece to the series. There is seriality and seriality though. Machinery and computers, in the high end segment, are a natural evolution of tools: they really perform only in dialogue with the craftsman who operates them. I am progress, not a denial of the human.

«We still produce some of our bags with hand stitching, but the computerized cutting machines ensure an otherwise unattainable precision», says Silvia Venturini Fendi in the Fendi Factory in Capannuccia, Florence: a building with transparent walls surrounded by olive trees, in the center of Fendi leather goods production. Exceptionally, it is between tables and busy artisans that the men’s spring-summer 2024 collection takes place: a celebration of the aesthetics of manual work but also an expansion of the possibilities of the materiality of making clothes. Not only leather and fabric, but also washi paper – extremely resistant, washable -–hemp, and a series of fabrics dyed in prolonged herbal teas with native local herbs, nettle in primis.

Fendi, the fashion show is in the factory

Photogallery 13 photos

View

«The fashion show was born from a perspective of transparency on the supply chain, in an important place for our production and symbolic for the brand, given that it was in Florence that my grandmother learned the art of leather goods from some relatives, before returning to Rome and found Fendi – adds Silvia Venturini -. The place has something galactic about it: the same clean and effective aesthetic overflows into the collection». Fashion’s infatuation with workwear, where everything has its place and there’s a place for everything, isn’t new. But the proof is charged with that special sensitivity that makes Venturini a sui generis author: a unique mix of precision, humour, taste for the obvious, love for the icy, sense of progressive craftsmanship.

On models with gelled hair, among abundant portions of exposed skin, a theory of laboratory coats, work jackets, sleeveless tunics and aprons unfolds, with occasional passages of tailored tailored suits – that too is workwear, if you look closely – and a side dish of wonderfully crafted bags (two with the collaborative intervention of Kengo Kuma), which is a fashion proposal with an impact on the catwalk but with a healthy commercial appeal. It all lies in the perfect and new interlocking between proportions, materials and finishes, with that little bit of gadgets – meters of leather like scarves – that amuses without insipid irony. Perfect.