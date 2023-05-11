Home » The fifth stage of Marvel MCU’s masterpiece “Secret Invasion” is the first to release behind-the-scenes footage
The fifth stage of Marvel MCU’s masterpiece “Secret Invasion” is the first to release behind-the-scenes footage

The latest masterpiece of Marvel MCU fifth phase “Secret Invasion” will take over the topic of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Fan official took the lead in releasing behind-the-scenes footage.

“ecret Invasion” is the MCU’s new spy thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke (G’iah) , Martin Freeman (playing Everett Ross), Don Cheadle (playing James Rhodes), Olivia Colman (playing Sonya Falsworth) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (playing the show’s villain Gravik), etc., in the behind-the-scenes footage, many characters take turns introducing the important points of the show. The highlight, especially combined with the fact that Skrull people can transform at will, makes this film more unpredictable, and I believe movie fans can also invest in it. “Secret Invasion” will exclusively land on Disney+ on June 21, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

