The fifth stage of the Marvel MCU series “Secret Invasion” is officially launched today

The Marvel MCU Phase 5 masterpiece “Secret Invasion”, starring Samuel L. Jackson, officially landed on Disney+ today.

“Secret Invasion” is a major event in Marvel Comics. The story tells that the alien “Skrull” with the ability to disguise himself as a human and a superhero invades the earth and prepares to turn the earth into a new stronghold. Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., has long since lost the power he had in the past, so he must solve the problem in a more practical, resonant and less “Marvel hero” way. The Skrulls who are good at disguise are one of the protagonists of the story, and the classic slogan “Who can you trust?” that runs through the plot of “Secret Invasion” permeates every picture and character tension, adding suspense and horror Horror atmosphere.

Starring cast includes Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (as Maria Hill), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos), Emilia Clarke (as G’iah), Martin Freeman (as Everett Ross), Don Cheadle (as James Rhodes), Olivia Colman (playing Sonya Falsworth) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (playing the play’s villain Gravik) and more.

The spy thriller element of this show has also made Chinese film critics call it the Marvel version of “Infernal Affairs”. The current Rotten Tomatoes rating is 69%. There are six episodes in total. Interested readers please pay attention.

