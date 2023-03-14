“The giltheads that the Limay River guards,” calls Nicolás Barros the regional carpfishing referent, which is the word used to call carp fishing, an exotic species native to Asia that invades the region’s rivers. The young man these days, left the coasts and the reeds to organize the fifth tournament of the activity, which will take place on Saturday the 18th. «He arrives loaded with registrants. In just 25 minutes after launching the registration, it collapsed, it was sold out », he says and He talks about this passion that is growing and gaining followers with a vengeance.

The amount of carp that there are makes fishing days fun and for more than two years the meetings of carp fishermen were born, to give it more vitality. Nicolás is in charge of the Carpeando Neuquén group, which brings together the fishermen and organizes the event.

This weekend the Fifth carp fishing tournament will take place. Photos courtesy: Carpeando Neuquén.

“We are very happy to be able to carry out, together with the Undersecretary of Tourism of the city of Neuquén, these actions that contribute not only to the activity that so many are passionate about, If not, they also offer the possibility of planning family events on the banks of the Limay and Neuquén rivers”.

Throughout this time the figures show an increase of 70% in the carp fishing activity (Carpfishing). This season they received many fishermen from other provinces who come to the city of Neuquén in search of tempting our carp. And Nico clarifies: “Not only with baits, also with flies!”

Fly fishing interests the world that loves the activity. Such is so, that a few weeks ago received the journalist Néstor Saveedra from the renowned Wekeend Magazine, who came exclusively from Buenos Aires to write an article about carp fishing in the city and the amazing thing about catching them just meters from the urbanization.

The years go by and since Carpeando Neuquén they have been doing a strong militancy work to demolish myths that were being installed regarding the species. «I am aware of the different consequences that carp fish cause with their way of life in our riversbut I do not agree at all with taking a fish and leaving it lying on the coast, causing even worse pollution for many of the citizens who recreate on the coast,” says Nicolás, who has spent a long time teaching the best way to carry out this activity ahead.

«The eradication of the species is impossible, but I think that promoting fishing and developing activities in rivers is essential so that somehow or other we can balance the population of the carp species.

Nicolás does not doubt it, as always and invites those who do not dare to fish for carp, who do not dare to sign up for tournaments, to do so, to do this fishing without prejudice. «It is a species with a good volume in terms of weight, which doubles any rod, which always promises you a good fight, which makes you difficult with the fly but insistently agrees to take it and which is also suitable for consumption and its extraction based on the regulation, is without limit ».

And he concluded: «From sport fishing (fishing and return) just to tell you that it is a species that did not ask to come and that as our saying goes ‘fishing is fishing regardless of the species’, for that reason the fisherman enjoys it as any other species. Understanding this is the most important thing to enter the world of Carpfishing ».

