1905 Movie News Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s film work has made outstanding achievements, playing the clarion call of the times from a big film country to a strong film country. “China Film Report” specially planned a series of reports on “The Decade of Chinese Films”, focusing on the surging momentum of the film market and the fruitful results brought by a more sound industrial system.

Ten years of Chinese films

Movie box office continues to climb, breaking records

Ten years of forging ahead and forging ahead, the Chinese film market has shown surging momentum. From 2012 to 2021, the total box office of Chinese films reached 407.09 billion yuan, and the total number of moviegoers in urban theaters was about 11.32 billion. In 2020 and 2021, the total box office of Chinese films will rank first in the global film market for two consecutive years.

In the past ten years, the proportion of the domestic movie box office in the market share has steadily moved forward, exceeding 50% since 2013. By 2021, the domestic movie box office accounted for the highest market share of 84.49%. Nine of the top ten films in the Chinese film history box office are all domestic films.

The film market and industrial system are more robust

The bumper harvest at the box office is due to the increase in the number of screens. In the past decade, China‘s film infrastructure construction has developed rapidly. In 2012, the number of movie screens nationwide was 13,118. Since 2020, despite the impact of the new crown epidemic, the number of screens has maintained a steady growth rate. In 2021, the number of screens nationwide has reached 82,248. Since 2016, the total number of screens in mainland China has been ranked first in the world.

At present, there are 51 urban theaters in the country, and the cumulative number of screenings in the past ten years has reached 680 million. In addition to the gratifying number, domestic films have been flourishing in the creation of themes in the past ten years. There have been many excellent films such as military, war, action, comedy, animation and sci-fi. Big screen memory.

The diversification of venture capital entities has become the “source of living water” for domestic film creation

In recent years, with the continuous deepening of film industrialization reform, the enthusiasm for film creation has been unprecedentedly high. The reform of state-owned enterprises, the large-scale emergence of private enterprises, and the entry of Internet companies one after another, the diversification of venture capital entities has become the “source of living water” for domestic film creation.

The main business of state-owned film enterprises has become more prominent, and the backbone and leading roles have been brought into full play.

In the past ten years, the integration of Internet companies has injected new vitality into the film industry. In 2011, the Internet set off a group buying war, and the box office of e-commerce channels (group buying and third-party seat selection) has accounted for 20% of the total box office. After 10 years of development, e-commerce ticket sales accounted for 90% of the total ticket sales. E-commerce has not only become an intermediary for ticket sales, but also involved in production, distribution and marketing, backed by Internet giants.

Looking back on the development achievements of the past ten years, and continuing to write a century-old chapter of light and shadow, Chinese filmmakers have worked hard and kept walking.

Text / Yu Jia, edited by Wang Lingyun / joy