Movie “Broken Bridge” theme stills Directed by Li Yu and supervised by Fang Li, the film “Broken Bridge” starring Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai and Fan Wei held an online meeting in Guangzhou. After watching the movie, the three main creators Li Yu, Fang Li and Wang Junkai made a video connection with the audience, and the audience enthusiastically sent blessings in Cantonese. Many viewers were moved by Meng Chao (played by Wang Junkai) and Wen Xiaoyu (played by Ma Sichun), and they all said that this fugitive teenager did everything to save a strange girl, which was very touching. Wang Junkai also responded: “Meng Chao has a kind of chivalrous spirit, which is very rare.” In his interpretation, Meng Chao saw that Xiaoyu shared the same illness as him, and the kindness in his heart made him have to prevent Xiaoyu from repeating his fate of escape. Saving Xiaoyu is actually saving himself. Director Li Yu also analyzed the female characters in the film for the audience. Zhu Fangzheng’s wife appeared to be calm, but “playing tai chi” became an outlet for her emotional catharsis. Wen Xiaoyu’s mother also learned Tai Chi to relieve herself in the life of a chicken feather. Different from their forbearance, Gan Xiaoyang is “practicing boxing”, a metaphor that she actively seeks a way out for herself and her daughter. Some viewers praised, “Director Li Yu made every female character flesh and blood, and the details in the characters are very rich, and it takes two or three times to understand.” See also Amazon and Universal Pictures have reached an agreement to obtain the rights to broadcast global live-action movies The audience also praised the “old partners” of Li Yu and Fang Li, and said bluntly: “The emotions are too strong. Xiaoyu’s guilt towards her biological father and her complex emotions towards her adoptive father Zhu Fangzheng after discovering the truth are all straight to the hearts of the people.” Producer Fang Liye He shared his and Li Yu’s inspiration when writing the script, many of which came from the real life of the two. For example, Wen Xiaoyu’s misunderstanding of his biological father also came from his experience with his daughter. . Some viewers also said frankly: “I haven’t seen such a warm crime film for a long time. I have seen too many faces of humanity, and the impact is very strong. Now I still can’t get out of it.” The film “Broken Bridge” was directed by Li Yu, supervised by Fang Li, starred by Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai, and Fan Wei. Produced by Emei Film Group Co., Ltd., the movie “Broken Bridge” is currently in theaters.

