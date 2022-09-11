Xi’an News Network News On the evening of September 9, good news came from the “Night of Youth” scene of the 29th College Student Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “College Student Film Festival”) in Beijing International Film Festival. The biography jointly produced by Eying Group The movie “Deng Xiaoping Trail” won two honors – “Most Popular Film of the Year for College Students” and “Most Popular Actor of the Year for College Students”.

The reporter was informed that the film “Deng Xiaoping Trail” was jointly produced by the four provinces of Jiangxi, Guangdong, Sichuan and Jiangsu, and has been in operation for five years since August 15, 2017. Under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and the Sichuan Provincial Film Bureau, Emei Film Group, as a joint production unit, participated in the creation and production of the film.

The film has assembled a first-class creative team in China, with Wang Xingdong as the art producer and screenwriter, Lei Xianhe as the chief director, Lu Qi co-director, Lu Qi and Yu Hui starring, Lu Yuelin, Zhou Ying, and Lin Tao respectively act as artists Direction, editing direction and photography direction.

The “Most Popular Annual Film of College Students” attracts attention every time. The grand ceremony that night was broadcast by major media platforms such as CCTV6 movie channel. The “Most Popular Film of the Year for College Students” was awarded at the finale, and the famous performance artist Li Xuejian presented the honor to Huang Ping, the producer and producer of “Deng Xiaoping Trail”.

Deng Xiaoping in the film is no longer the high-ranking commander and state leader who was often seen on the screen in the past, but an old father, an old worker, an old farmer, and an old party member. Actor Lu Qi won the honor of “Most Popular Actor of the Year for College Students” for his sincere interpretation of Deng Xiaoping in “Deng Xiaoping Trail”.

The jury of the College Student Film Festival commented: “Deng Xiaoping Trail is a new surprise in the current Chinese film creation. It seeks moving moments in the corners of the grand history, and presents the unknown history of the great man to the audience. We see the more vivid and fleshy side of the great man, and it also provides new inspiration for the writing of the current mainstream movies. The trail is the theme and the core image of the movie. It witnesses the rich father and son relationship of the great man, and also reflects the people’s love for The feelings and concerns of the people serving the people further demonstrate the exploration and new interpretation of the image of the great man in the current Chinese films.”

As of the beginning of September 2022, 740,000 viewers across the country have entered the cinema to watch the film. Many viewers believe that the film is very real, very touching, and very epochal. Word of mouth boosted the steady growth of the box office. As of September 9, the cumulative box office amounted to 26.22 million yuan, making it the box office champion of the biographical film of the year.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press