Director Pan Jianlin brought the film “Father’s Taste” to the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival.Photo courtesy of the Pingyao International Film Festival Organizing Committee

China News Service, Jinzhong, January 16 (Reporter Hu Jian) ​​”When I was 30 years old, I watched a movie directed by Jia Zhangke. Since then, the seeds of movies have been planted in my heart. Now 24 years have passed, and I At the age of 54, it is my greatest happiness to bring my own film to the film exhibition founded by Director Jia.” Pan Jianlin, director of “Father’s Taste”, said in an interview with reporters on the 16th.

At the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival “Developing Film Project” industry project promotion conference, director Pan Jianlin brought a film about father-son relationship “Father’s Taste” to the Pingyao International Film Festival for the first time. He hoped that through this A movie that truly records the relationship and life of father and son. The audience who met it in Pingyao also hope that more people can resonate with it.

The protagonist of the film, Lao Pan, is a single father who raises his two underage sons, Lele and Xiaoxiao, by himself. In order to make up for the lack of maternal love, Lao Pan took care of the children meticulously. However, all kinds of sudden changes in life were beyond his expectation and could be properly dealt with… Lao Pan, who was seriously ill, had to face the ultimate thinking about life, In ordinary life, he and his children gradually realized the meaning of life.

Filming highlights of the movie “Father’s Taste”.Respondents provided

Pan Jianlin said that this film was made out of his perception of life and the little things in life. “As a single father, the hardships of raising and educating children can be imagined. However, for me, happiness, satisfaction and happiness are far greater than the trivialities and worries of daily life.” In view of these life insights, the director drew materials from his own With the most refined crew, a meager budget, and all non-professional actors starring in the real life, this movie was completed.

Pan Jianlin was born in Northwest China in 1969 and graduated from North China University of Technology. At the age of 30, he began to study film by himself and raised funds by himself. He filmed three feature films and two documentaries. He was shortlisted for Berlin International Film Festival, Locarno International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and other international film festivals, and won honors. After 2008, Pan Jianlin gradually put down the guide tube, but he never gave up his love for movies.

In 2022, Pan Jianlin began preparations for “Father’s Taste”, and it took one month to complete the filming. After hearing the news of Pan Jianlin’s return to film, many colleagues in the industry extended a helping hand to help. “Since I fell in love with movies at the age of 30, I have been unable to let go of movies. Making movies is a very happy thing for me. At the same time, I also hope to record the growth of children through such a film, which can be regarded as a gift for children. A gift.” (End)

Article source: Chinanews.com

Author: Hu Jian | Responsible editor: Yu Ying