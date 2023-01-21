Original title: The film “The Wandering Earth 2” held the national premiere of “Better Than One” after four years of Chinese science fiction set sail again

The vast Xinghe Road, slowly returning home, this wandering journey that lasted for 2,500 years set sail again. On January 20, the film “The Wandering Earth 2” held the national premiere of “Better Than One” in Beijing. Chairman of China Film Group, Fu Ruoqing, producer, executive producer, and chief producer of the film “The Wandering Earth 2”, starring Wu Jing and Li Xuejian, script director Wang Hongwei, leading stars Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, visual effects director Wei Ming, Ding Yanlai, Xu Jian, voice director Wang Danrong, producer Gong Geer and other front and backstage staff were all present. Liu Cixin, the producer, and Mr. Andy Lau, a special performer, connected in surprise. Liu recognized: “”The Wandering Earth 2″ has made great progress compared to the previous work, and it is more than a little better!” Andy Lau also said excitedly: “”The Wandering Earth 2″ let me watch it. More possibilities.” “Chinese science fiction is open again”, “Prove once again that Chinese filmmakers can make works that we are proud of”, “A huge production completed under extreme conditions”… After the premiere ceremony, the audience was full of praise. Man, this Chinese science fiction movie that has been carefully polished for four years is officially back again.

The story of the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” revolves around the previous work of “The Wandering Earth”. It tells the story of the crisis just before the earth began to “wander”. The double challenge of life’s existence. The film is directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yanmanzi, and a special performance by Mr. Andy Lau. At present, the pre-sale of the film has exceeded 150 million, and it will be released nationwide on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023.

Liu Cixin Andy Lau made a surprise appearance in China’s science fiction set sail again, more than a little bit better

Today, the film “The Wandering Earth 2” held its national premiere of “Better Than One” in Beijing. With the audience shouting “It looks good”, the cast and crew in front of and behind the film stage appeared together with anxiety, ready to accept the first prize. Wave audience test. Speaking of the unique theme of the premiere “Better Than One”, director Guo Fan especially thanked the audience: “Four years ago, it was the tolerance of the audience that made our previous work “The Wandering Earth” gain word-of-mouth and box office. Now we We have made a small progress compared to four years ago, and this is all we have for four years, thanks to the audience for their company, they made Xiao Poqiu a little better than the first one.” Facing Director Guo Fan’s modest expression, the movie ” Fu Ruoqing, the producer, executive producer, and chief producer of The Wandering Earth 2, was extremely excited: “Although our theme is ‘a little better than the first’, I think it’s more than a little bit better, with a broader vision and a bigger story. , and even more spectacular special effects, have made Chinese science fiction stand in a more distant future.” Li Xuejian, who played Zhou Zhezhi in the film, aroused warm applause as soon as he appeared on the stage, “I hope everyone will have a beautiful and promising 2023.” ” Li Xuejian first expressed his blessings to every audience who walked into the cinema, and at the same time placed high hopes on the film: “The times are developing, and our films are also improving. “Wu Jing, who played the role of Liu Peiqiang again, said with a smile that he is a “young actor”: “Liu Peiqiang in “The Wandering Earth 2″ is paying tribute to every ordinary person who shoulders the burden in ordinary life and protects the family.” At the same time He was also very emotional: “Actually, our current Xiaopoqiu is still very young, and the seeds planted at the beginning have sprouted a little. We all look forward to the emergence of more excellent science fiction genre films.”

In the special segment, Liu Cixin, the original writer and producer, and Mr. Andy Lau, a special performer, made a surprise appearance in the air, setting off the climax of the premiere. Producer Liu Cixin expressed his appreciation for the careful polishing of “The Wandering Earth 2”: “Director Guo Fan and his team have enriched the entire world view, prepared a world view of more than 100,000 words, and the special effects visible in the film are more magnificent. The story is fuller and the details are higher.” Andy Lau believes: “”The Wandering Earth 2” has more than 20,000 staff in front of and behind the scenes, and behind our “better” is the result of the unity of countless staff At the same time at the scene, Mr. Andy Lau also shouted to Director Guo Fan, “I hope that from 1 to 2 to 3, I can exist.” Director Guo Fan thanked every partner who extended a helping hand, especially Teacher Liu Cixin : “Mr. Liu once told me that the ideal appearance of science fiction in his mind should be like a documentary. If science fiction is made into the history of the future, then science fiction films will be more meaningful to us, so making future documentaries and future History has become the goal that our entire crew is working hard for.” At the end of the online event, Liu Cixin said emotionally: “In the first film, I told Director Guo Fan that ‘Chinese science fiction has become’, and today I want to tell you It is the hardest thing for people to take the first step, and what is even more difficult is to keep moving forward. Every “better” makes our own sci-fi movies go faster. Chinese sci-fi movies set sail again.”

Relatives and friends gathered at the premiere of the previous work "The Wandering Earth" adventure team sent blessings on the spot After four years, the movie "The Wandering Earth 2" ushered in its premiere again. Many relatives and friends gathered to cheer for Director Guo Fan and Xiao Poqiu. Qu Chuxiao, who played the role of Liu Qi in the previous work, appeared in surprise. He said: "I was a little dazed today. I saw "Dad" (Liu Peiqiang) and "Mom" (Han Duoduo). "I thoroughly understood my father and mother, how much they love me, and are willing to give everything for me. Especially "Dad", he is using his life to protect my safety, I am very, very moved. Looking at "The Wandering Earth 2″ with high expectations, I didn't expect there to be even bigger surprises, the pictures and visual effects are more shocking, and the emotions are more delicate." In addition, Qu Jingjing, Yang Yi, and Zhang Huan once ventured into small Members of the team also expressed their love for the film. The arrival of powerful actor Huang Bo brought a lot of laughter to the scene. He especially sighed: "In addition to the shock, there are also some sighs and sighs. The fullness of the story and the superb performance of the actors make us sigh that Chinese movies can have such This is a blessing for all audiences." Xie Nan, who joked that "the main creator's family", used several "shocks" to express his viewing experience, and Wu Jing also "showed his love" from the air: "Without the support of my family, I It's impossible to make a movie you like." Young actor Wu Lei also came to the scene and promised on the spot to make a second or third shot: "I don't think it's a little better than the first, but a little better than the first. Whether it's humorous, I was very surprised by the touching ones. I want to take my family to watch it a few more times." Zuo Lingfeng, who just won the championship in the annual comedy competition, also expressed his love for the film emotionally: "Seeing the homeland, watching I have come to hope, I have seen companionship, and I have seen the persistence of small people in the great era." Zhou Shen, the singer who just sang the defining theme song "People Are_" for "The Wandering Earth 2", sang the song on the spot, and his high-pitched voice was amazing. As a guest, he also vividly said: "The movie is so exciting, eyes and ears are not enough." Fully upgraded and full of details, the movie "The Wandering Earth 2" makes Chinese science fiction more confident In addition to the appreciation of the film from industry insiders, many ordinary viewers expressed their love for "The Wandering Earth 2" after watching the film for the first time. The grand vision and emotions of the film have attracted many viewers: "The plot of the story and the special effects are both considered. In the face of crisis, those who shoulder the responsibility will sacrifice their lives and take responsibility. It is moving. The hymn of mankind is the hymn of courage!" Facing the film The production has been fully upgraded, and many viewers think: "Details and textures are really the benchmark of the Chinese film industry, and the rhythm is intense and exciting! We have already begun to wait for a new record! In terms of special effects production, it has a very delicate futuristic texture, but also makes In order to conform to the sense of reality of the development direction of science and technology, it presents a convincing near-future world." From the perspective of the story, "The Wandering Earth 2" also has more expressions: "The stories of these characters enrich the era to the extreme, and also reflect the More family and country feelings. Director Guo Fan made science fiction into an epic, filmed the "chronology of human existence" in disasters, realized Liu Cixin's sci-fi romance, and let the family and country, family and family in the Chinese people's hearts. The miraculous sense of faith is so moving." Looking back at the days and nights of the past four years, as actor Wu Jing said: "Every participant is experiencing an adventure. "The Wandering Earth 2″ has made Chinese science fiction more confident." The movie "The Wandering Earth 2" is produced by China Film Co., Ltd., Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Dengfeng International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., and China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd. Beijing Alibaba Film Culture Co., Ltd., Sunac Future Culture and Entertainment (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Mojing Tianhe Wuxi Digital Image Technology Co., Ltd., Xiaoxiang Film Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Shangshi Culture Communication Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Huace Film Co., Ltd., Ningbo Hele Film and Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Huayi Brothers Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Guanghe Wushuang Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., Beijing Free Cool Whale Film Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yiyi Yiyi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Horgos Lianrui Trojan Horse Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hanna Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Ningbo Cultural Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd., Emperor Film Distribution (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Changying Group Co., Ltd., Sichuan Science Fiction World Magazine Co., Ltd., Zhijiang Film Group Co., Ltd., Sina Film and Television Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Aranya Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Cool Whale Film and Television Culture Industry Development Co., Ltd., China Film Digital Cinema (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Liaoning China Film North Cinema Co., Ltd., Shenzhen It is jointly produced by China Film Southern Film Shinkansen Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Radio and Television Culture Industry Development Co., Ltd., Beijing National Film and Television Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Pearl River Film Group Co., Ltd., Emei Film Group Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Stupid Children Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. The film will be released on New Year's Day in 2023.

