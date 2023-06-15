The film “Tibetan White Paper” is finished and the lead poster Qu Chuxiao Qiutian joins hands to interpret the road love story-中entertainment.com

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Tibetan film pioneer Wanma Caidan served as producer and screenwriter, young director Jiumei Chenglie directed, Jiang Hao served as producer and chief producer, Qu Chuxiao and Qiu Tian starred, Ma Su, Zhang Ningjiang, Jin The road romance movie “Tibetan White Paper” starring Dang Haoyu, Ba Jinwangjia, and Caiding Tashi was announced to be completed, and the official lineup was released at the same time. The film tells the story of female college student Fu Zhen and engineer Mao Mingji getting married in Lhasa, and then a pure and passionate love story happened. Once the lineup was released, it attracted attention from all walks of life. It is reported that the film is about to enter the post-production stage and will meet the audience as soon as possible.

After more than 10 years of hard work, the author of the original work returned to Lhasa to visit the crew for the 20th anniversary

The film wrapping ceremony was held in Lhasa. The main creative team, leaders of relevant units in the Tibet Autonomous Region, leaders of the producer, original authors Fu Zhen and Mao Mingji attended the wrapping ceremony together. The movie “White Paper on Tibet” is the first road love movie in China that was filmed in Tibet. It traveled to Lhasa: Chengguan District, Qushui County; Lang County, Gyantse County, Lazi County, Tingri County and Xishuangbanna, Yunnan and other shooting locations experienced various extreme environments and weather, and finally overcame many difficulties to complete the shooting.

There was heavy rain during the holding process, but the enthusiasm of the guests and creators did not decrease but increased. The atmosphere on the scene was once high. On the plateau above 3,000 meters above sea level, a special wrapping ceremony was presented. At the event site, Jiang Hao, the producer and chief producer, said: “The filming was not easy. The crew started from Lhasa, went through transitions and returned to Lhasa, and finally completed the filming. I am very grateful to the relevant departments of Jiangsu Province and Tibet Autonomous Region. Unit, producer unit, and all the main creative teams, thousands of words can be summed up as a thank you.” At the same time, Yang Xianghua, president of iQIYI Films and Overseas Business Group, the producer, also expressed his expectations for the film “Tibetan White Paper”. Later, director Kumi Chenglie said frankly: “Everyone can keep looking forward to this movie. This movie is not just a love movie. I believe everyone can find their own shadow in it, and they can follow the characters to find some of their own. Spiritual sustenance, and at the same time, you can see the expression of Tibetan culture and spirit in the film while walking on this land of Tibet.” At the ceremony, actors Qiu Tian, ​​Ma Su, Zhang Ningjiang, and Jinba shared their shooting in Tibet Feeling, it is worth mentioning that this year coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original author’s love, and the crew also recently welcomed the original author Fu Zhen and Mao Mingji to visit the crew. During the finale ceremony, the two also interacted with the actor Qiu Tian in the same frame. Said that this is a very wonderful fate, and at the same time offered the most sincere blessings to each other 20 years ago and 20 years later.

Impressionist pilot posters lead people to reverie Qu Chuxiao Qiutian join hands to interpret the road love story

The film tells that Mao Mingji (played by Qu Chuxiao) and Qiu Tian (played by Fu Zhen) met in Lhasa, and went to the base camp of Mount Everest with Ziqi (played by Ma Su), Li Jian (played by Zhang Ningjiang) and Dawa (played by Jinba). After going through all kinds of twists and turns, a pure and strong love developed between Mao Mingji and Fu Zhen, but neither of them expressed their love before the end of the journey. Will they finally know each other’s heart? The emotional development of the two is full of expectations.

The lead poster exposed this time has a romantic and healing atmosphere that makes the story full of sense. It not only depicts the pure and passionate love details of the hero and heroine, but also incorporates various unique cultural elements and road elements in Tibet, showing a novel and unique love movie temperament. The poster takes Impressionist fairy tale style as the creative theme, integrating realistic scenes with romantic imagination. At the same time, the film’s cast has also attracted much attention. Qu Chuxiao and Qiu Tian are the leading actors. It has a unique charm in terms of quality and performance, while the heroine Qiu Tian has a sense of coolness and a sense of story. The preferred plan, the first cooperation between the two, is believed to bring special surprises to the audience.

Wanma Caidan Jiumei Chenglie and his son jointly write a new chapter in Tibetan love movies

The film is adapted from the best-selling book of the same name “Love Book” and “Tibetan White Paper”. The original novel was once hailed as the love book of the year by “New Weekly”. For this adaptation and filming, father and son Wanma Caidan and Jiumi Chenglie were invited, and the two joined forces to create a road romance movie with a long aftertaste. Tibetan writer, screenwriter, and director Wanma Caidan is an important narrator of Tibetan culture. Films such as “A Sheep Died” and “Balloon” can be said to be the standard-bearers of Tibetan films. Wanma Caidan actively and continuously supported a group of young Tibetan directors, and gradually formed a “New Tibetan Wave”. Director Jiumei Chenglie is an outstanding representative of young Tibetan directors. It took him three years from conception to production to complete his feature film debut “One and Four”. Word of mouth continues to explode, and it has won numerous honors at home and abroad. The movie “White Paper on Tibet” is the first love commercial film jointly created by father and son. Whether it is the content of the film or the concept of the project, I believe it will bring full sincerity and expectations to the audience.

The film “White Paper on Tibet” is produced by Phoenix Legend Films Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and iQiyi Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd., jointly produced by the Tibet Autonomous Region Party Committee Propaganda Film Public Service Center, Xiamen Yaotian Produced by Shunri Film Co., Ltd., co-produced by Tibet Radio and Television Station, the Propaganda Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Propaganda Department of the Tibet Autonomous Region Committee of the Communist Party of China are the guiding units. I look forward to seeing the movie “White Paper on Tibet” in theaters as soon as possible!