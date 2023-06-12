The film “Under the Yellow Wall” was adapted from the award-winning short film “Tashi Duo Sheep” and has won many praises in the industry-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: The movie “Under the Yellow Wall” is adapted from the award-winning short film “Tashi Do Sheep” and has won many praises in the industry

Recently, the feature film "Under the Yellow Wall", jointly produced by Beijing Yinmeng Film and Television Art Co., Ltd., Ningbo Kaichang Film Co., Ltd., and Futuhesheng Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., was held in Yongtai Ancient City, Jingtai County, Baiyin City, Gansu Province. Hold the opening ceremony. ▲ "Under the Yellow Wall" crew photo ▲ Du Kefeng, director of photography of the movie "Under the Yellow Wall" (Australia) The movie "Under the Yellow Wall" is adapted from the award-winning short film "Tashi's Sheep". It tells the story of a leading sheep with a special identity was shot to death on the northwest grassland. A sheep, a gun, and a group of lunatics started the absurd thing of hunting for guns and slandering like a big show, but accidentally involved an incident of illegal poaching, and the truth gradually emerged from this farce. ▲Actor Xiong Ziqi ▲Actor Guo Xiaodong ▲Group photo of actor Ding Ran, director of photography Du Kefeng, director Yu Yin, actor Guo Xiaodong, actor Gengten Phuntsok, and actor Dai Wenbo ▲Actor Ding Ran ▲Actor Tong Lei ▲ "Under the Yellow Wall" director Yu Yin and actor Bardo ▲Actor Wang Shuangbao ▲Actor Dai Wenbo ▲Group photo of the creators of "Under the Yellow Wall" The film "Under the Yellow Wall" is produced by chief producer Song Ning, producers Zhou Hao, Shen Jinlong, Ren Haoming, art consultant Xu Qianlin, chief producer Guo Chen, producers Cao Yu, Wang Yueying, Wang Yu, Yu Lu, Qi Chen Yuan, producer Marc Müller (Italy), director and screenwriter Yu Yin, director of photography Du Kefeng (Australia), actors Xiong Ziqi, Guo Xiaodong, Tong Lei, Wang Shuangbao, Baduo, Ding Ran, Geng Deng Phuntsok and other main creators. A fable story of human nature will be staged, so stay tuned.

The film “Under the Yellow Wall” is produced by chief producer Song Ning, producers Zhou Hao, Shen Jinlong, Ren Haoming, art consultant Xu Qianlin, chief producer Guo Chen, producers Cao Yu, Wang Yueying, Wang Yu, Yu Lu, Qi Chen Yuan, producer Marc Müller (Italy), director and screenwriter Yu Yin, director of photography Du Kefeng (Australia), actors Xiong Ziqi, Guo Xiaodong, Tong Lei, Wang Shuangbao, Baduo, Ding Ran, Geng Deng Phuntsok and other main creators. A fable story of human nature will be staged, so stay tuned.