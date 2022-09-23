Source title: The final chapter of GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Apocalypse” is on the line, sincere tempering and interpretation of the enlightenment road of love

On September 23, GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Revelation”, the 14th wave of the ultimate title “The Sky Has No Limits” was officially launched. So far, the seven “Letters to Heaven” and seven “Letters from Heaven” have all been released. GEM Deng Ziqi All 14 new songs and 14 MVs in the new album “Revelation” have also been released. This time, GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album is released in the form of an unprecedented “music series”, with two new songs and two MVs serialized in a week. GEM Deng Ziqi has the triple identity of singer-songwriter, screenwriter, and producer for the entire album. From conceptual planning to songwriting, to MV script writing and filming, the album is truly tempered and deeply invested, which can be described as full of sincerity. The new album works continue to lead various music charts at home and abroad, with outstanding results, and has set off an unprecedented upsurge of discussion on social platforms, allowing more people to join and feel this journey of revelation about love. The simplified paperback pre-order version of the new album “Apocalypse” has been officially opened for pre-order in mainland China on September 20, and the pre-order deadline is until October 22. The simplified paper-back pre-order version is only available for purchase during the pre-order period. “The Sky Has No Limits” hopes to write a perfect final chapter for the journey of enlightenment The musical series “Apocalypse” is based on the background of the happy land, wasteland and real world, and tells the story of the two protagonists Gloria (GEM Deng Ziqi) and Qiu (GEM Deng Ziqi) in the real and the metaverse world. A story of rebirth. Qiu lost her lover in an accident and fell into deep self-blame and remorse. After losing a leg, she was no longer willing to face herself, and chose to escape to the virtual world “Happy Land” to become a virtual human with a perfect appearance. Gloria lives. After various experiences, Gloria, Evan, and Qiu’s lives intertwined and influenced each other, and finally Qiu slowly walked out of the haze of the past and no longer abandoned himself. Previously, the song “The Sky Has No Limits” released a 1 minute and 30 second song fragment. This song is no stranger to many fans. It is a song that everyone has been eagerly waiting for to hear the full version. “The sky has no limits, my future is boundless, and I will fly to a bluer tomorrow”, the song is not only a kind of expectation of GEM Deng Ziqi to himself, but also after receiving six letters from heaven, it really makes love Confidence to live in your own body. The chorus at the end of the song even invited M9 Marginal Youth Singing Choir to participate, which means that the new generation also has a boundless future. The 14 songs of GEM Deng Ziqi's new album are rich and diverse. On the basis of retaining the unique Deng's style, they also inject a refreshing style, including: gospel pop, pop rock, Trap, rap, psychedelic Disco, etc. In terms of arrangement, it is constantly breaking through and innovating. GEM Deng Ziqi collides with different musicians, creating a perfect release space for emotional bursts. 70 days and nights of immersive accompaniment to the new album's popularity and word-of-mouth double harvest This journey of enlightenment has gone through 70 days and nights since GEM Deng Ziqi closed on July 16 to the release of his new album on September 23. GEM Deng Ziqi has changed his Weibo name since the warm-up period, presenting an immersive metaverse experience from the perspective of Gloria-Gloria, updating daily life of Gloria-Gloria and Evan-Aifan, sharing their feelings Experience, airborne super talk to interact with fans many times, and reply to netizens’ questions and answers in the Weibo comment area as Gloria, so that the audience can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of paradise and experience the plot story. During the release period, the “Apocalypse-Drama Meeting” will be broadcast live twice a week, face-to-face interaction with the audience to share the behind-the-scenes experience of creation, talk about the understanding of love, and hope to use the most real life to affect life. GEM Deng Ziqi is doing it for everyone. Bringing works of seeing love, believing love, and returning love. The new album “Apocalypse” attracted widespread attention as soon as it was released. Multiple platforms such as Weibo, Douyin, Station B, Sina, and Zhihu were listed many times, and all channels broke the circle to cover the crowd. The Weibo platform has been on the list more than 140 times, and the number of views has exceeded 5 billion; the Douyin platform has been on the list for more than 60 times, and the live broadcast room has accumulated more than 140 million views, setting off a super-high discussion boom. On major music platforms, the new album “Apocalypse” has exceeded 10,000 comments as soon as it is online, and it leads the major music charts at home and abroad, including QQ Music Hong Kong, QQ Music Soaring, Kugou Soaring, Kugou Hong Kong The regional chart, NetEase Cloud MV chart, NetEase Cloud Soaring Chart, Migu Original Music Chart, Migu New Song Chart, Soda Music Scream Chart, etc. have been ranked TOP1 many times, and the new song has also repeatedly won the first place in the real-time ranking of iTunes Malaysia. In the creation platforms such as Station B and Douyin, there are endless video creations in the form of cover, performance, and second creation of GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Revelation”. The audience is interpreting the “Revelation” about love in different ways. record”. In terms of word of mouth, some netizens commented that “GEM Deng Ziqi’s album has lived up to expectations after three years”, “Broad vision and open-mindedness have made the Chinese music scene see new hope and future” and “I once again deeply felt what love is.” The double certification of numbers and word-of-mouth records the “Revelation” of this vigorous love. GEM Deng Ziqi’s eighth full-length album “Revelation” brought by sincere tempering after three years has come to a successful conclusion. GEM Deng Ziqi has opened a new chapter in the history of love for the Chinese music scene. Although the road of revelation has come to an end, love never ends. The new album has been officially opened for pre-sale in mainland China on September 20, and the pre-order deadline is until October 22. Let us hope that GEM Deng Ziqi will continue to bring more high-quality works to the public in the future.

