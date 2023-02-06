Source title: “Vowel Adventure” finale Xiao Jingteng posted an affectionate farewell to the show on Weibo

The virtual reality game breakthrough reality show “Vowel Adventure” produced by iQiyi came to a successful conclusion last week. Last week, players participated in the Yuanyin Ultimate Party in Yuanyin Continent, competing for the MVP of this season through various missions. In the show, players fought wits and bravery in the game to compete for the final MVP, and contributed to Xiao Jingteng dismantling the answering machine on the spot; Meng Hetang lost to Xiao Jingteng because of “blindness” and other hilarious scenes. At the end of the show, the players not only once again offered a virtual show feast for the audience, but also shared their feelings about the show throughout the season, and sent blessings for the end of the show. Player Xiao Jingteng even posted an article on Weibo, saying goodbye to the show affectionately. The final scene staged the MVP competition, Xiao Jingteng dismantled the answering machine in order to win the game Since the program was launched, it has received extremely high attention. Not only did it rank in the top three on major platforms such as Vlinkage, Yunhe, Guduo, Lighthouse, Blue Eagle, and Maoyan 317 times during the broadcast period, but topics related to the program also appeared on Weibo’s hot search list 42 times, and Douyin’s hot list 213 times. This time, it can be described as a double harvest of popularity and word of mouth. Last week, the show ended, and the players participated in the ultimate vowel party in the vowel continent. In order to get the final MVP and become the warrior who repaired the vowel stone, the players fought wits and courage in the game and contributed many hilarious scenes. In the game of guessing lantern riddles, in order to get the chance to answer the questions, Xiao Jingteng used all kinds of tricks to shoot the answering machine, and even disassembled the props on the spot. The color block battle game uses technology to randomly display color blocks on the ground interactive screen, and allows players to find the specified color blocks within a limited time. Facing the messy colored squares, Meng Hetang was instantly “blind” because he couldn’t see the colored squares around him and lost to Xiao Jingteng. The program is empowered by technology, and each episode presents a variety of fresh and interesting games to the audience. Whether it is under the blessing of virtual technology, new life is given to common games in daily variety shows through novel forms of human-screen interaction, and classics such as “Color Block Battle”, “Wall of Dreams” and “Flipping Music” have been created. Renovate the game; still use motion capture technology and VR technology to create new and interesting games full of technological sense, such as “Light Wave Wars”, “Tacit Lightsaber”, and “Qianhui’s Gallery”. The program has always used technology to drive the innovation of variety show content, allowing audiences to experience the innovative forms of future entertainment games in advance through variety shows in the current rapid development of digital technology. The ending players of “Vowel Adventure” sent their final blessings to the show on the spot At the end, the players also presented a virtual show feast for the audience, once again taking the audience into the imaginative virtual world. Zhang Yuqi stood on the disc stage on the roof of Yuanyin Continental Building through motion capture technology, and performed the retro and dynamic song “Neon Sweetheart”. Xu Mengjie once again used virtual technology to achieve avatars, and performed the youthful and energetic song “My Future Style” in different styles of virtual rooms. At the end of the show, six players stood in the restored vowel continent through virtual reality extension technology and bid farewell to the show through the song “Give You a Bottle of Magic Potion”. The program is empowered by technology, combining virtual technology and stage art, allowing GAI and his wife Wang Siran to stand together on the stage of the same locomotive in the 2017 Rap Peak Night Finals to perform the classic work “Journey to the Tiger Mountain”; let Qin Xiaoxian and Xu Mengjie’s virtual People interact across time and space to perform the romantic stage “The Meaning of Travel” full of stories; let Xu Mengjie sing and dance with the blessing of virtual technology, and perform the cool and dynamic singing and dancing stage “TAG” and so on. “Vowel Adventure” uses technology to promote stage art innovation, breaking through the limitations of stage art space and time, allowing the audience to feel the charm of the stage more immersively, and also giving the stage a fuller presentation effect. As Xiao Jingteng said in the program, "The performance form of the virtual show breaks away from the fixed performance mode, and uses virtual technology to activate the wild ideas and creativity in the creator's mind." At the end of the show, the players not only bid farewell to the show through the virtual show, but also shared their feelings about the show throughout the season, sending blessings to the end of the show. Qin Xiaoxian expressed his approval of the program through this journey of vowels, expressing “I believe that after the evolution of technology in the future, we can experience different worlds without leaving home like in the program”; I have the best vowel experience in my life”; Xiaogui-Wang Linkai expressed his love for the innovative format of the program, saying that “”Vowlon Adventure” has given us many fantasy journeys that cannot be realized in reality.”; Xu Mengjie in On the show, she formed a deep friendship with Qin Xiaoxian, and thanked “Old Qin for taking me to complete many games”; Zhang Yuqi was still interested in the games in the show, claiming that “I want to buy a set of the same equipment, and enter the virtual space to gain new horizons and experience.” Mood.” After the show ended, the audience also expressed their reluctance to the show, leaving messages expressing, “I don’t want to give up “Vowel Adventure” and hope there will be another season.” I saw the magical charm of the virtual world“. In addition, Xiao Jingteng also posted a message on Weibo, expressing his gratitude to all the staff of the program group and saying goodbye to the program affectionately. Under the empowerment of technology, "Vowel Adventure" pioneered and innovated as an adventurer, providing demonstration significance for the future of the industry, and at the same time, relying on solid underlying technology to promote the innovation of variety show content, creating a fresh, interesting and advanced show for the audience. viewing experience.

