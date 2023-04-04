Home Entertainment The finale of Zhang Yi’s new drama “Who Is He”: Douban’s score fell to 6.8 – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
The finale of Zhang Yi's new drama "Who Is He": Douban's score fell to 6.8

The finale of Zhang Yi's new drama "Who Is He": Douban's score fell to 6.8

The finale of Zhang Yi’s new drama “Who Is He”: Douban’s score dropped to 6.8

2023-04-04

On March 14, Zhang Yi’s new drama “Who Is He” was launched on CCTV-8 and Youku Video. The Douban score of the drama was 8.2.However, word-of-mouth has continued to decline recently.

At present, “Who is He” has ushered in the finale on Youkubut the Douban score has dropped to 6.8 points, which can be said to be a TV series that drives high and low.

Many netizens who watched the finale made complaints: “This film is unfinished, a standard anticlimactic TV series, with too many subplots in the back but the explanation is not clear, and it means a forced ending at the end.” “Speechless, why does this screenwriter want both I wanted it, but there was nothing.”

It is understood that “Who is He” had more than 1 million reservations on the platform before the broadcast, and it became popular before it was broadcast.Youku even adjusted the schedule for the show, changing the broadcast time from 18:00 to 16:00, and it went online two hours earlier.

According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, “Who is He” was on Beacon within 3 hours of its launch, and it ranked first in the real-time feature broadcast market of the entire network drama, and the real-time feature film market accounted for more than 11%. At the same time, CCTV’s ratings in the first week of the show were 1.57%, ranking first.

See also  Xu Kai feels nervous in the kiss scene with Liu Qianyu in the new drama-Entertainment-Malaysia Entertainment

It is reported that “Who is He” is produced by Ding Hei, directed by Bao Chengzhi, and starring Zhang Yi and Chen Yuxi.

