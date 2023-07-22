Home » The Financial Success of Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s Mega Paycheck Revealed
Entertainment

The Financial Success of Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s Mega Paycheck Revealed

by admin
The Financial Success of Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s Mega Paycheck Revealed

Title: Ryan Gosling’s Lucrative Role as Ken in the New “Barbie” Movie

Subtitle: Gosling’s Paycheck Boosts Already Staggering Net Worth to Over $70 Million

The highly-anticipated premiere of the “Barbie” movie has not only captured the attention of moviegoers worldwide but also promises to be one of the most significant cinematic successes in recent times. With this mega production, everyone involved, including the film’s creators, stands to reap substantial financial gains.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who bring to life the iconic Barbie and Ken dolls, respectively, from the renowned toy company, Mattel. However, it appears that Gosling, in particular, stands to benefit significantly from his role as Ken.

Ryan Gosling, currently regarded as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, boasts an impressive career at 42 years old. Renowned for his acting prowess, Gosling’s face has become ubiquitous across digital platforms worldwide, thanks to his involvement in this new film project, “Barbie.”

While fans eagerly enjoy the movie, delving into the fascinating details behind the famous doll’s creation and the pink revolution it has incited, it was recently revealed how much Gosling earned for his portrayal of Ken in the film.

According to exclusive information from the reputable entertainment portal “Variety,” both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling received a staggering $12.5 million each for their performances in “Barbie.” With this lucrative payday, Gosling not only boosts his fortune, but it also propels his net worth to an estimated $70 million, as calculated by Celebrity Net Worth. Clearly, the film has already generated astronomical profits during its production.

See also  Jazmín Caratini Empowers the Deaf Community with Her Short Film 'Not Heard'

As audiences pour into theaters worldwide, basking in the magic of “Barbie,” Gosling can revel in the financial rewards that accompany his portrayal of Ken. The film, undoubtedly a commercial triumph, is set to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the box office worldwide.

You may also like

WRETCHED- Were signed by Metal Blade Records

Waves 2023 – The nominations for the XA...

THE NEW ROSES – Sweet Poison

Malaysia Music Festival Cancelled after The 1975 Lead...

DE/SEMBLE – Autumn program 2023 – mica

ROTTEN CASKET – video for the second single...

Albert Hosp will be artistic director of the...

Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Access Card Fiasco Leads to...

CONCRETE COLD – The album “The Strains Of...

Call for entries: World New Music Days 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy