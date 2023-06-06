The first 50 years of Mercedes Italia, the party, the models and the future

ROME – Fifty years of history, already thinking about the following half century. The birthday is that of Mercedes Italia, just celebrated in Rome between the past and the future. The unforgettable models of the 70s-80s-90s paraded through the capital together with the electric futuristic protagonists of the energy revolution. The only temporal exception was the 1954 Mercedes 300 SL Coupé driven by Radek Jelinek, outgoing president and Marc Langenbrinck who took his place from 1 June.





Hans Breithaupt, first CEO of Mercedes Italia

Waiting for them at the official lunch at the Casina di Macchia Madana was Hans Breithaupt, the first managing director of Mercedes-Benz Italia who on 18 April 1973 opened the official branch of the Stella in Rome, initially dedicated exclusively to the sale of commercial vehicles and industrial. 75% was owned by the parent company and the remaining 25% by Autostar, an importer of cars since 1959 and the architect of the Italian commercial network. The best wish? Precisely that of Breithaupt, 87 years of magnificent wear, to the new president Langenbrinck: “50 years ago I started a great adventure with Mercedes in Italy and now I’m here to celebrate it and I’d like you to do the same”. Applause.







Applause also for the story of this great commercial (2 million cars sold), strategic and social challenge set up by the Stuttgart company and told through a series of films on models, anecdotes, stories and beautiful commercials and from the words of some protagonists present. Fifty years dedicated to the link between Italian and German culture which have integrated over the years, with a presence on the territory that goes far beyond the simple commercial vocation.







As we said, a story that began on 18 April 1973 in Rome, when the German car manufacturer, riding the wave of change and innovation that was sweeping the automotive sector and mobility in general, founded Mercedes-Benz Italia. A successful marriage whose “main credit goes to the large company that we have the honor of representing”, said Piero Boccanelli, president of Mercedes-Benz Italy from 1973 to 1981, “to its ability to produce cars of excellence, to the men who they direct, at our will, our continuous effort to anticipate socio-economic evolutions and changes, our constant determination in affirming and carrying forward the key values ​​of the brand and its image”.







For Mercedes in Italy, the 1970s represented the growth of the organization, processes, assistance network and, from 1978, the birth of Merfina, the official captive finance company. Hans Breithaupt, the first to lead Mercedes-Benz Italy as CEO, was also one of the major promoters of this new Italian bet, so much so that he openly accepted the challenge of the then President Boccanelli: “let me do it my way for a year and see the results; if they don’t arrive, I resign”. And everything worked out for the best. And indeed, in the 1980s Mercedes tripled its volumes in Italy.





Bruno Sacco, head of the Stella style center from 1975 to 1999

These were the years of the masterpieces of the Italian Bruno Sacco, head of the style center of the Star, who designed successful, immortal lines. The sales and service network and the entire organization manage the upward expansion of the range well with the new S, the SEC and the legendary G. But above all downwards, with the arrival of the Baby Benz, the 190 which after initial protests became a very fashionable and successful car, heralding and preparing the growth trend of the following two decades.

The 90s were the years of great success and growth: from 40,000 cars and vans in 1989 to over 80,000 in 1999. Product offensives broaden the range in all directions. From the K factor of the KOMPRESSOR engine which makes the new Stars powerful even under two litres, to the SLK and CLK which renew the myth of the Roadster and Coupé. And then the A-Class, the Smart, the ML, without forgetting the Vito, the V-Class and the Sprinter which mark the transformation of commercial vehicles into premium Vans. But the product was not enough to do this. The organization was set up. The margins of the concessionaires from fixed became variable according to the results. A sector dedicated to the management of second-hand vehicles and fleets was created to accompany the growth towards new targets. And fundamental were the marketing and communication that made the new models that arrived on the market even more desirable through a clear positioning. Meanwhile, in 1995 in via Giulio Vincenzo Bona in Rome the new, current and future headquarters of Mercedes-Benz Italia were inaugurated.





Dieter Zetsche (center), head of Mercedes Benz from 2006 to 2019 with Marco Ruiz (right)

In the 2000s the sales of Mercedes-Benz Italy reach their peak. From 80,000 to over 120,000 in 2007. Marketing becomes crucial for launching new products and for smoothing the curves of the life cycles of cars. These were the years of great visibility for the brand thanks to the numerous event activities and attention to sports more closely related to Mercedes with a strong turn towards a younger and wider audience. Without forgetting the commercial and financial actions, which become the protagonists of the commercials. And the customs clearance of leasing first and then of rental to private customers. By selling half of the machine and effectively lowering the price threshold received by the end customer. In those years, the claim “and after three years you can return it” was born in our sales department. A common feature of leasing, well known to professional and corporate clients, but unknown to private clients. So effective that it is still the most recurring slogan in car advertisements today.

And then the crisis of 2008, which arrived much later than the classic curves of the economic cycle. Perhaps precisely because of the introduction of the Euro, which almost acted as aspirin, but made the arrival of the crisis as violent as it had ever been. The car market practically halved. But even this phase is overcome as well as the Dieselgate scandal. Until electrification, but this is today’s story. And the next fifty years.