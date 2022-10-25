Today (October 25), it is reported that Maisie Williams, the actor of “Game of Thrones” “Erya” Arya Stark, reviewed the ten years of participating in the show in a live broadcast, and also Talked about her thoughts on the show’s final season finale.

Maisie Williams recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” on air, and when asked by her brother James Williams how she felt, she admitted that the ending was a bit unfinished.

She said: “I think the quality of the ending is really declining. It’s still great overall. I’ve avoided watching it for a long time, and it’s hard for me to see it from the perspective of ordinary people.” Maisie finally said , “Now it can be said that it is the first time in my life that I am proud of it, and this is a good decade of my life.”

Maisie Williams made her TV series “Game of Thrones” in 2011, playing the second daughter of the Stark family, Arya Stark, in the epic fantasy book “Ice” by American author George R.R. Martin. One of the main characters in the series A Song of Fire.

The second daughter of Eddard, Duke of Winterfell and Lady Catelyn, and sister of Sansa. Unlike her mother and sister, Arya is a typical “tomboy”, lively and active, likes to wield swords and swords, and is evaluated by her father Duke Eddard as having “the blood of running wolf”.