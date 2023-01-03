The first came out just in time for Christmas, but many others, at least half a dozen similar books, indeed almost the same, are about to follow in the next few days: because the January best seller, at least in the United States, has already been decided.

It is coldly called “The january report” and it is not a novel, even if in some cases it will have more or less “narrative” versions.

It is the report of the congressional commission on the attack on Capitol Hill, the most dramatic moment for American democracy when, on January 6, 2021, a horde of angry Trumpians invaded the chamber of deputies asking to invalidate the elections: a violent disfigurement and crowds at the institutions which also caused direct or indirect victims, such as the policemen overwhelmed by the crowd who later committed suicide (there were no less than four).

Now the commission has finished its work with the recommendation to indict the former president for a series of very serious crimes, indicating him as the instigator if not the organizer of the assault. It’s up to the Justice Department, we’ll see. In the meantime, however, the race for the report has been unleashed among American publishers, which is free of copyright (being a public deed) but is a text of over eight hundred pages – in the original version – which poses many stylistic and narrative problems, let’s say. It is crammed with documents, it requires a historical-political framework, as well as an at least syntactic softening; even making an e-book edition is neither simple nor quick.

The race, however, has begun, because the occasion seems really tempting, in a publishing market that this book could devour. The New York Times was the first to arrive with an annotated edition, but in the meantime others are about to break into the banner – as Doug Jones, editor of Harper Perennial at the New York newspaper says, of «each according to their audience». The Harper Collins edition, which comes out in days, is already at the top of the Amazon charts (based on the

pre-sales) with 250,000 copies, but those of Penguin Random House, Mcmillan and Hachette are also announced, all with introductions and editors signed by stars of political journalism. Skyhorse, the independent publisher recently talked about because it broke the embargo imposed on the biography of Philip Roth when its author, Blake Bailey, was accused of sexual harassment, actually publishes two versions: one with a foreword by Darren Beattle, iron Trumpian, the other introduced instead by Elizabeth Hoffman, a former deputy who was part of the judicial committee at the time of the Watergate scandal and the consequent resignation of Richard Nixon, decided to avoid the shame of dismissal.

There are even those who, like Melville House, a small publishing house that had published the “Mueller report” on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign with great success, go further: and propose the text naked and raw, without comments, because according the editor any introduction would be a way to take part in some way. And maybe at the risk of losing some readers?