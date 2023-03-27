On March 25, the opening ceremony of the first “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” was held in Quanzhou, Fujian.Photo by Wu Guanbiao

China News Service, Quanzhou, March 25th (Wu Guanbiao) The opening ceremony of the first “Chinese Film Screenwriter Week” was held in Quanzhou, Fujian, a world heritage city on March 25. Many well-known screenwriters, directors, actors, editors, artists, Producers gathered in the city of world heritage to jointly promote the creation and promotion of excellent film scripts and promote the high-quality development of Chinese films.

It is understood that, as one of the important activities in the field of Chinese film screenwriting, the “China Film Association Cup” selection and promotion of the top ten film plays of the year has been successfully held for 12 sessions. This year, the event was expanded and upgraded to “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” on the basis of the original, and landed in Quanzhou.

With the theme of “Salute to Screenwriters”, the first “Chinese Film Screenwriter Week” aims to open up the film production industry chain, further promote the joint development of film and literature, provide a good interactive platform for screenwriters and writers, and deepen the connection between literature and film , Contribute to the development of China‘s film industry.

Famous director, screenwriter, producer, and producer Huang Jianxin pointed out that film literary texts are precious and unique, with readability and text aesthetics. A good script can lay a solid foundation for a good film. “We try to deepen the understanding of the essence of film through the discussion of screenwriters’ week, so that the film industry can flourish.”

“Chinese films need to pay tribute to Chinese literature to a certain extent. Recently, Chinese science fiction films have also drawn nutrients from literature and have developed greatly.” Huangfu Yichuan, a researcher at the China Film Art Research Center, believes that scripts are the key to film creation , In-depth social practice is an important source of screenwriter creation, and only by in-depth life can better reflect life in movies.

Quanzhou is an important starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, the first batch of national historical and cultural cities, and the first cultural capital of East Asia. Cai Zhansheng, the mayor of Quanzhou City, said that Quanzhou has a profound cultural background and rich literary soil, which is a natural rich mine for breeding film and television screenwriters. Many excellent film and television works tell the story of Quanzhou well.

“Sincerely welcome film and television screenwriters to come to Quanzhou frequently to experience Quanzhou’s profound historical culture; I believe that when screenwriters meet Quanzhou, they will be able to spark inspiration and write wonderful stories.” Cai Zhansheng said.

It is reported that the first “China Film Association Cup” Honorary Film Festival, China Film Screenwriter Forum, Film Literature Forum, Film Screenwriter Night, Film Literature Night, “Song Yuan China· A series of activities such as Haisi Quanzhou” creative collection, film master class, and the promotion night of the 13th “China Film Association Cup” annual top ten film plays promote the development of film screenwriting creation at multiple levels and from multiple angles. (over)