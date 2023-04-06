Original title: The best birth time of the ox

The first-class birth time of the ox is born in Chen, and the fortune is strong

Everyone is born with a predetermined zodiac sign, but the same zodiac sign also has its own characteristics in the future. Some live a comfortable life, while others are in unsatisfactory predicaments. This is inextricably linked to the time of birth. Contact, the old people often say that birth at an auspicious time will bring a good life, so it is necessary to improve the future development path according to the specific time period.

The best birth times for Ox are Chou, Chen and Xu.

Born in an ugly time, the official luck is excellent

The baby cow who came into the world during the time of Chou fits the characteristics of the Chinese zodiac. He has the destiny of great wealth and great honor. Whether he starts from scratch or inherits his ancestral business, he has the opportunity to obtain a higher status. If he enters an official career in the future, he will also develop smoothly. If you don’t listen to the villain’s slander, pay attention to the pros and cons of matters, and maintain a low-key and modest character, you will have a prosperous official career and be respected by people around you. Moreover, people born in the year of the Ox have extraordinary temperament and a large belly, and they can often turn dangers into disasters and achieve extremely high achievements.

When you are born in Chen, you will have good fortune

Chenshi is a very auspicious birth time in the morning when the sun is just right. This kind of people have been among the best in their grades since childhood and are appreciated by their teachers. No matter what industry you are engaged in in the future, you will rely on your smart mind, quickly master the skills, and be willing to work hard and never give up. Worry about money, and even excellent fortune will come to you automatically.

Niu Baobao is born with a lot of blessings

Xu time corresponds to the modern period of 19:00-21:00. They are often blessed by lucky stars, and bad luck is hard to get close to. They have lived happily and happily since they were young, and they have cultivated a down-to-earth and resolute character. They will not escape when encountering difficulties. Instead, take responsibility and commit to doing every job well, often forgetting to eat and sleep for the cause, constantly improving previous shortcomings, and making great achievements. This kind of Ox person is very favored by fate. Not only is he full of blessings, but he will also share the good fortune with others, so people around him can always get corresponding favors to improve the status quo and accumulate sufficient wealth.

