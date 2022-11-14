Listen to the audio version of the article

“Wine is like poetry, which is best tasted, and which is truly understood, only when one studies the life, the other works, the character of the poet, when one becomes familiar with the environment where he was born, with the his upbringing, with his world. The nobility of wine is precisely this: that it is never a detached and abstract subject, which can be judged by drinking a glass, or two or three, of a bottle that comes from a place where we have never been ». These are the words of Mario Soldati, who between 1968 and 1975 made three trips to discover Italian wines, then recounting them in the book wine to wine, recently republished by Bompiani. But they could be the words of Brunello Cucinelli, who yesterday announced from a wine lover that he had also transformed into a producer.

“We called our first wine Castello di Solomeo because it is a red born thanks to the vineyard of the Umbrian village that we have been taking care of for years as a very long-term project – explained Brunello Cucinelli yesterday in Milan, president and creative director of the company he founded. over 40 years ago, today it has become the protagonist of the super competitive arena of the high range of clothing and accessories. For the presentation of his wine, 2018 vintage, produced in 9 thousand bottles, Cucinelli has chosen the Istituto dei Ciechi, a place rich in history and very suitable for a project that is largely sensorial. To the guests Cucinelli offered an entrance to Dialogue in the dark, the exhibition staged permanently at the Institute of the Blind. A path born as a “simulation of blindness”: visitors, in groups of a maximum of eight people, make a little big one-hour journey immersed in the dark and with a blind guide, who helps to use touch in a new way, hearing, smell and taste. The ability to see and understand without using the eyes is evoked by Cucinelli also quoting Homer: «Sometimes I think he was a visionary precisely because he was blind». It is not a joke, the entrepreneur is very serious when he talks about essays from the past and, coming to the present and the future, the importance of loving, respecting and enhancing the territory.

«This wine, born also thanks to the meeting with the oenologist Riccardo Cotarella, like the oil we have been producing for some years, is a tribute to our Umbrian land. As are the hundreds, thousands of wines and oils produced in other Italian territories – he underlined -. I was born in a peasant family and I certainly find it easier to establish contact with the earth and nature, but I dream that everyone will find this connection. Because nature and the earth are beauty, which we must observe and defend ».

For Cucinelli, wine is “only” a new piece of the entrepreneurial and life project on which he has been working, with his family, for over 40 years: “Today we talk a lot about sustainability and taking care of the land and paying homage to it by cultivating it with the right slowness it is definitely a way of being sustainable. For a company, however, economic and financial solidity is first of all necessary. To make wine and oil in the right way, with the most passionate experts and thanks to the work of young enthusiasts, I have to continue to sell many sweaters. On the contrary, I have to make them more and more beautiful, unique and desirable and sell more and more ». A note of lightness, however, which arises from the numbers: in the first nine months of the year the turnover of the Brunello Cucinelli company – listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2012 – rose by 27.7% to 642 million, with forecasts to close the full year with a similar double-digit growth in revenues and profitability. But nothing happens by chance: until a few hours before leaving for Milan, Cucinelli was working on the color chart of the autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection, together with his Solomeo style office.

«There must be an internal coherence in a creative and entrepreneurial project. Beauty and desirability are not created in an ugly place or where you work badly and get paid little – said Cucinelli, citing a conversation he had years ago with Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica, who passed away this year -. Returning from a visit to a factory he had bought in the United States, he told me he had found beautiful offices but horrible production halls, where people worked in the most difficult conditions. That factory was completely redesigned: like Del Vecchio, whom I consider a master, I believe that people’s well-being comes before any other consideration ».